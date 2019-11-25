Speaker claims social media hacked
(CNS): House Speaker McKeeva Bush says he has reported a social media hack to the police after he appeared to post his cell phone numbers underneath a picture of a scantily clad woman, a post that was circulated widely on several different sites over the weekend. But Bush has not denied engaging in angry exchanges, also on social media, with supporters of the ‘vote no’ to the cruise port campaign. Bush cursed out several opponents in a number of early morning social media attacks.
Bush seemed particularly incensed with Johnny Doak, the son of local architect John Doak and step-son of senior Dart executive, Jackie Doak. Bush accused the younger Doak of lying about him having an interest in the latest Seven Mile beach bar that is catering to cruise tourists.
Although Doak did not directly name Bush, the speaker made the assumption that he was the one being referred to, as it is understood that one of Bush’s relatives is a partner in the ‘pop-up-bar’ Coral Beach, by Royal Palms on leased beachfront land belonging to Dart.
The speaker described Doak as a “son of a bitch”, in what appeared to be one of several early morning tirades against those opposed to the cruise project across social media platforms over the last few days. At one point Bush even appeared to demand that Doak meet him face to face on the steps of the Legislative Assembly.
Bush took aim at several other people, engaging in exchanges about why they do not support the port, and attacking Caymanians for being foreigners.
He also made false allegations against Johann Moxam, accusing him of previously being involved in a cruise port bid, which is simply untrue. This false narrative was first peddled publicly by Premier Alden McLaughlin in the Legislative Assembly.
Social media users who saw some of Bush’s exchanges were all clearly shocked by the language used and the approach taken by the speaker as he engaged with voters over the controversial topic and the forthcoming referendum campaign.
Those campaigning against the cruise berthing project will be in the heart of the speaker’s West Bay West constituency this evening at the John A Cumber Primary School for the second in a series of public meetings, where two veteran Caymanian sea captains will be making guest appearances. The CPR group will be presenting their case and encouraging people to vote ‘no’ on 19 December, when Cayman goes to the polls for a rare opportunity to make a direct democratic decision about a critical matter of national importance.
Category: Local News, Media
Total disgrace
Wow.
Vote No.
We need a Speaker of the class and integrity of Mrs Sybil McLaughlin or Mrs Edna Moyle or Mrs Mary Lawrence.
Eeeesh…let’s just agree that we can do better and leave it at that.
A political broadcast or political announcement shall not include –
a. any matter in contravention of the Laws of the Islands;
b. any abusive comment upon any race or religion;
c. any blasphemous, obscene, indecent or profane matter;
d. any scandalous or defamatory matter;
e. any scenes of nudity, eroticism, crime or violence;
f. any scenes or sounds of private grief or human suffering; or
g. any harrowing sights or sounds.
Political advertisements, broadcasts or announcements, must include:
(a) the name of the political party or candidate (as the case may be) responsible for the broadcast or announcement; and
(b) the fact that the broadcast or announcement has been paid for.
Contravention of this Elections Advertising/Broadcasting provisions are illegal.
Please refer to part IV of the Elections Law for the full provision.
I’m getting pretty tired of mentioning ….”National Vote”… may the best 18 win and be held accountable…104 square miles.
What an embarrassment to these beautiful islands. Rise up and get these disgraceful idiots out of the LA. GOVERNOR YOU THERE?????????????
so what happens if (a big and precarious if) the RCIPS investigates this properly and find there was no hack, then that adds to the offenses?
who knows maybe theyll find some dynamite
Was, is, and always will be the king of The large tribe of adoring fans that live in the bushes of West Bay.
3.48pm “adoring fans”?, well rewarded for their loyalty!.
Why are we surprised.? as Mya Angelou once said “when someone show you who they are, believe them” how many times will we allow him to show us. Fool us once shame on him, fool us twice, shame on us!
How about we stop commenting on how much we despise this man and actually PROTEST!! Let’s march into town and stand right outside the doors of the LA! Let em know we’ve had enough! Scare them to the core!!! WE WANT YOU OUT!
McKeeva: please resign for the good of Cayman and for your own good.
We can expect more of this rubbish from this “Mouth Champion” until the SIPL law is passed!
Now this from the “Mouthpiece” of the House. Right on the heels of his self gratifying speech about his 30+ years in politics in which he mentioned “the growth and maturity displayed by members of this house”. No country should ever take Cayman seriously while ever we have Mac and his kind in the House.
I am sure a large number of our sane citizens would like to meet with the “Speaker” on the steps of the L.A. Would he please name a date and time.
And when he is Premier again one day he will have his own army.
What could possibly go wrong?
Where is our vote of no confidence? Surely the speaker of the house cannot behave this way and get away with it? Mr governor?!
Just another day in Buffoonistan.
The FCO won’t do anything unless the people of the Cayman Islands demonstrate that they will *finally* no longer approve of the cyclical self-interested and non-conforming governance that plagues the LA. So far in that time, we have managed just one voter-initiated Petition on one issue, and appear to happily ignore all the other larger elephants in the room. We need to enact SIPL Law, protect civil and human rights, and change the candidacy requirements so that the people that find their way to that room, are reading and understanding the material and serving the public instead of themselves or their third cousin. Don’t we all know this?!?
Blow hard buffoon.
Those who saw the post probably expected the language he used. What we didn’t anticipate was the grammar! LOL
He has a 6th grade education… it shows….
That’s an insult to my sixth grader. And his teacher.
Really? I’m surprised anyone is surprised!!
11:06am – You must be new here! Definitely anticipated. In fact, he has actually gotten a little better than several years ago when he was always writing into the editor of the Compass.
I read some of the exchanges. Utterly astonishing that an elected official would ever threaten to fight someone opposed to their side in a national issue.
Why is this surprising? This is how he has behaved on social media for decades. If you happen to disagree with this bully, he curses and tries to belittle you. The sad part about this, is that this has always been his behavior and still Alden made him speaker of the house, showing disrespect to the Caymanian people and the House. I think it is time for him to be removed and the Governor needs to deal with this, since the politicians have so little respect.
Vote No
Beyond the Thunderdome
I hearing that he and Arden is secretly joining forces. Dat will be a winning combination
Um, they already did that… Do you not remember the scramble after the election??
This man is truly a disgrace and needs to be removed from office.
He has needed to be removed from office for decades. Many of those who now deride him were direct beneficiaries of his graces.
Well said 11.25.
All that ass kissing from the older generation gone to waste.
Big Mac is a Big clown! An embarrassment to the Caymans
Next referendum – Stop Mac from ever having a hand in politics again.
LOLOLOLOLOLOL