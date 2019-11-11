Grey skies create somber Remembrance Sunday

(CNS Local Life): One hundred years after the end of the First World War, the Cayman Islands joined with nations around the world to mark the horrors of war and remember those who have given their lives since what was supposed to be the war to end all wars. Cayman dignitaries and surviving veterans stood under grey skies for the two-minute silence marking the moment that the guns fell silent in Europe a century ago.

