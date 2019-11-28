Social media platforms crash for Thanksgiving

(CNS): Social media platforms Facebook and Instagram crashed Thursday, as people in the United States and Americans around the world began preparing their Thanksgiving dinners. Whether the insatiable urge to share pictures of dressed birds and culinary curiosities with cranberry was behind the crash is not clear, but tens of thousands of users world-wide were impacted, with rumours of people resorting to face to face human interaction.

Although other social networks remained live, such as Twitter and WhatsApp, which was unaffected despite being part of Mark Zuckerberg’s empire, people complained of various problems with some reporting an error message stating: “Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes.”

Related

Category: World News