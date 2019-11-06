Smash-and-run driver leaves plate behind

(CNS): A driver who rear-ended another vehicle on Crewe Road, George Town, on Tuesday evening fled the scene but left his bumper behind with the registration plate attached, leaving a significant clue to his identity. Police responded to the collision near Ryan’s Retreat at about 5pm, where they learned that both cars involved were heading east when one stopped to turn right. As it did, a white Honda Integra hit it from behind, damaging a door and fender.

No one was hurt. But despite literally losing bits of his vehicle, the driver sped off and police, armed with the plate, are currently making an effort to locate the driver and his damaged car.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the vehicle is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

