Restoration can’t justify destruction, says coral grower’s ex boss
(CNS): Kevin Cooper, vice president of Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium and Dr David Vaughn’s former boss, has said research into coral restoration is really important but such technologies should not be used “as routine justification for allowing the destruction of existing, healthy coral reef ecosystems”. Responding to enquiries by a concerned CNS reader, who contacted Vaughn’s previous employers about the claims he is making, they distanced themselves from the self-proclaimed coral miracle worker.
Cooper said that the restoration technology pioneered and conducted by coral experts like the Mote team is essential to restoring the vitality of coral reefs that are slipping into functional extinction in Florida, the wider Caribbean and around the world. But leaving existing reefs in place provides the best ecosystem functions and services for society at large.
Vaughn retired from Mote last year and has had no affiliation with it since, and Cooper said he does not represent the views of the organisation in any way. He said that Vaughn’s activities in Florida, the Cayman Islands, or elsewhere are “not endorsed, supported or affiliated with Mote, nor are they a reflection of Mote coral reef research, restoration and conservation activities”.
Vaughn is being placed front and centre by both government and the Verdant Isle group as the person who has developed a speed technique for growing coral and has made dramatic claims about not only replacing all the coral that will be lost in George Town Harbour as a result of the proposed cruise berthing facility, but that he will regrow ten times as much.
However, Vaughn’s work has not been peer-reviewed, and while there is interest in what he claims he can do, there is no evidence anywhere that Vaughn’s work would lead to the equitable replacement of the many acres of ancient pristine coral reef currently in the harbour.
Cooper is yet another voice among many experts in the field working on coral conservation, regrowth, restoration and relocation who challenge the claims made by Vaughn and point out that his work has not be tested. The Central Caribbean Marine Institute, based on Little Cayman, has warned that there is very little scientific research to support his claims
But Vaughn stands to gain a significant annual fee of around half a million dollars to establish a laboratory in Cayman to grow coral for this project. He claims that his microfragmentation technique, where coral is smashed into tiny pieces and allowed to regrow in a lab, then grows much faster when replanted on dying reefs.
He has spoken at various government meetings about the port project, where he has described “reskining” dead brain coral with live tissue, which led to the creation of his organisation, ‘Plant a Million Corals’.
Another poor decision by govt to allow outsiders to use Cayman as a science experiment just like what Alden allowed for the Genetically Modified mosquitoes
If we were a sane species no one would even consider “relocating” a coral reef. This is just a way greedy dirtbags can pretend to care or at least try to placate people who do.
Given the extreme stress coral reefs are under worldwide from bleaching, pollution and climate change, there should be a strict hands-off policy here and everywhere.
Maybe their minds are beyond repair, but one wonders if all these politicians and developers who are hell bent on destroying Cayman’s natural environment might feel differently if they scuba dived. I struggle to imagine how someone could do a few night dives off the Cayman wall and not feel something.
Our “leaders” are cursed with the same blindness that afflicts the criminals burning down the Amazon rainforest. Perhaps we are wasting our time yelling at them and condemning them. What they really need is help, some basic education so they can understand how the Earth works and why things like coral reefs matter. Maybe they just need simple exposure to natural beauty, too. Not sure what the answer is, but they clearly need help.
#lame
Why, why, why, why would anyone wilfully destroy these well established, natural marvels to create a concrete monstrosity? Not only is there really no sane reason for this from a environmental reason, but economically we do not even know that we (as a whole, not the chosen few) really stand to benefit. Truly and honestly, scandalous waste and wanton destruction.
The Israelis have extensive experience growing new coral in the Red Sea why not ask them if this is doable?
@3:13pm….someone didn’t read that well.
The man said, leave the things alone. Doesn’t matter who think they can “fix” it.
Just leave it where it is.
How about “no thank you.” Cruise tourists spend money on Jewelry and TShirts. The stingray sandbar operators ONLY get $15 a head from cruise tourists while Carnival charges $80.
Even our own tourism operators know that hotel guests are a much better bet!!
Hog Sty Bay is globally unique and you cannot replant the wrecks.
WHY do we need another 200,000 tourists that do NOT help local pockets to pollute our fair Islands.
Anyone supporting the project simply has their head in the sand or is motivated by greed and politricks
We know better. Stand up – don’t stay home on the 19th. If you stay home your vote goes to greed.
Come ON cayman!! Seafarers and a survival country Say NO to greed and pollution please.
Why should we? No need to destroy it in the first place for the greed of the shop owners who will benefit to the tune of $120m annually out of this mess. Tell me average Caymanian, what will a port give you? They can take their Judas silver, it won’t give the reef back, which in this land is a God given treasure. Still, let them try to get their filthy lucre through the Pearly gates..they will surely go the other way.
Red sea is not Caribbean sea.
I don’t think anything could be or need to be added to
“…such technologies should not be used “as routine justification for allowing the destruction of existing, healthy coral reef ecosystems”. Simple.