Ramsay-Hale returns to Cayman bench

Justice Margaret Ramsay-Hale

(CNS): Margaret Ramsay-Hale, who served for many years as a magistrate in Summary Court and as an acting Grand Court judge here in the Cayman Islands before she left to sit on the bench in the Turks and Caicos Islands, is returning to in the New Year. Governor Martyn Roper, on advice from the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, has appointed the popular justice to the Grand Court following an open recruitment process.

The local bench is in desperate need of judges, as most of those currently sitting in criminal matters in the Grand Court are visiting judges from other jurisdictions who can only sit for limited periods.

The JLSC interviewed five people for this post, which was advertised locally and overseas, and selected Justice Ramsay-Hale, who is currently serving as the TCI chief justice.

“Justice Ramsay-Hale’s skills and experiences, as well as her commitment and passion to the legal and judicial services will serve to continue to enhance our judiciary,” the governor stated. “I look forward to formally welcoming her back home in the New Year.”

Chief Justice Anthony Smellie supported the governor’s decision and echoed his sentiments. “Justice Ramsay-Hale’s wide breadth of knowledge in the criminal, civil and commercial courts will be well utilised in her new role.”

