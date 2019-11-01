Question about the cruise port need answers

Anna Peccarino writes: So last night I couldn’t sleep and did a Google search for pros and cons of cruiseships. I tried my best to keep as much of an open mind as possible because I didn’t want anyone to accuse me of not doing my homework and opposing the port without good reason.

1. Each day at sea an average cruise ship emits more sulfur dioxide than 13 million cars, and produces about 21,000 gallons of sewage, which is dumped just outside the territorial waters of the destinations they visit.



2. Over the last two and a half years, Carnival Corporation has been on criminal probation in the US for illegally dumping oily waste into the ocean and obstruction of justice for hiding it from regulators. Despite being on probation, each of the company’s cruise lines continued to commit hundreds of environmental crimes, including dumping wastewater and plastic into the ocean and polluting our air in excess of federal and state rules. One of the worst violations was the illegal discharge of 26,000 gallons of polluted graywater into Glacier Bay National Park in Alaska.



3. Under the current Caribbean regulations, ships can begin dumping garbage, including metal, glass and paper, three miles from shore as long as it is ground to less than an inch. Almost anything but plastic can be dumped beyond 25 miles. Miles from shore in the open Caribbean Sea, cruise ships are dumping ground-up glass, rags and cardboard packaging. Tons of the stuff. Every. Single. Day.



4. The bigger cruise ships that CIG claims to be building the port to attract, like The Harmony, owned by Royal Caribbean, have two 4-storey high 16-cylinder Wärtsilä engines, which at full power each burn 1,377 US gallons of fuel an hour, or about 66,000 gallons a day of some of the most polluting diesel fuel in the world.



According to leading independent German pollution analyst, Axel Friedrich, a single large cruise ship will emit over five tonnes of NOX emissions, and 450kg of ultra fine particles a day.



Bill Hemmings, marine expert at Brussels-based Transport and Environment group said, “These ships burn as much fuel as whole towns. They use a lot more power than container ships and even when they burn low sulphur fuel, it’s 100 times worse than road diesel.”



5. Air pollution from international shipping accounts for around 50,000 premature deaths per year in Europe alone, at an annual cost to society of more than €58bn ($65bn).



6. In Southampton, UK, “up to five large liners a day can be berthed in the docks at the same time, all running engines 24/7,” said Chris Hinds, vice chair of the Southampton docks watchdog group WDCF. “Pollution from the port is leading to asthma and chest diseases.”



7. Cruise ships effectively coming into land can bring diseases to the island, like norovirus which is known as “the cruise ship virus”

“Norovirus is a very contagious virus. You can get norovirus from an infected person, from contaminated food or water, or by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus causes your stomach or intestines or both to get inflamed (acute gastroenteritis). This leads you to have stomach pain, nausea, and diarrhea and to throw up.



“Individuals who have gastroenteritis can spread illness to others by touching handrails, elevator buttons, shared utensils, and other people while they are ill. Infections that cause gastroenteritis can also be spread through contaminated food or water.”



All of the above information is directly extracted from and contained in the news articles (all from reputable sources) that I posted on my FB page last night. On 31 October. Oh the irony! There’s much scarier stuff in those articles than any horror you could imagine on Halloween! And there’s a lot more additional information in those articles too. With pictures, so you can see with your own eyes what we’re dealing with here.

It’s all out there in the public domain for all to see if they know where to look. I have made it easier for you to find it on FB with the hashtag #rascalsofcaymanunite. Go and read the articles for yourselves, do your own research, too — don’t take my word for it — and then decide for yourselves if that is what you want for our islands and your children’s future.



You have a choice and you have a voice. On December 19, you can chose to vote either yes or no to the port. Whichever way you choose to vote, the most important thing is that you make a fully informed decision based on all of the relevant information available to you, and that must include the information listed above and contained in the articles I referred to that has not been disclosed to you by the pro-port groups.



But even with this information you still don’t have everything you need about the specifics of the project. Ask CIG for it. Never stop asking until you’re satisfied you have everything you need to decide whether or not to support the port.



And if you’re still not sure you have everything you need, or about which way to vote, please err on the side of caution and vote no.



The port is irreversible. Once they build it, there’s no going back.



If we say no now and in a few years’ time it turns out we were wrong, we can change that. We can build it later. But what if we’re right and they’re wrong? What then? There’s no going back from that.



Let’s not do anything irreversible that could ruin us.



I was recently criticised by Cayman’s Port. Cayman’s Future. for not giving the pro-port side a chance to persuade me that the port is a good thing for our economy. They said I opposed it unreasonably, without asking enough questions about it. So, I set about doing my research and I am now ready to rectify that. Here are some of the questions that I am putting out there for anyone who may wish to answer them fully and truthfully:



1. Our government spent five years and $5m working on the port project proposal but it didn’t take five minutes in those five years to do the proper due diligence about the full environmental impact of having up to four mega cruise ships docked in our harbour emitting harmful fumes that in Europe alone have so far been causing 50,000 premature deaths per year and costing some $65bm in healthcare bills. Seriously?



2. CIG didn’t think it necessary to do proper due diligence and to investigate the record of some of the Verdant Isle partners that were put on criminal probation in the US for environmental offences? Really?



3. And if they did do all proper due diligence on the health and safety and environmental implications of the project, and on their main “partner” that they’re allowing to come on island and attempt to mislead all of us about mythical jobs they’re supposed to create, even before CIG has the proper mandate and authority to sign any contracts with them, what on earth were they thinking? And why wouldn’t they tell us about it so we could make a fully informed decision about whether or not to support the project in light of ALL the relevant information? Surely not to mislead us?!



4. How can CIG, with a clear conscience, recommend the port project to us so forcibly in light of all of the above? And with the island so divided over the port too? And to invite Verdant Isle here to try to persuade us with bribery? To allow them to hold a job fair, albeit one at which allegedly only 20 people registered any interest for jobs, just before the referendum? Unbelievable!

5. No one in their right mind, with an ounce of sense, and the best interests of their people in mind would do such a thing! And to attempt to mislead us and to criticise anyone who tries to give people the full picture about what they’re proposing, too? That’s got to be the cherry on top!



6. How do they sleep at night and look their kids and grandkids in the eye?



The CIG work for us. We “hired” them to represent us and look after our (not their) best interests. That what they were elected for. To represent us and look after us. Now… if I hired lawyers or professional advisers or industry experts, or anyone else for that matter, to advise me about whether or not to embark on a particular project and they failed to bring the type of information that I have listed above to my attention before I signed off on it, not only would I sack them on the spot, but I would sue them, both their firms collectively and each and every one of them in their individual capacity, for gross negligence!



And yet here we are with CIG unapologetically and arrogantly trying to shove this environmentally harmful (as well as commercially unviable) project down our throats, putting our children’s health at risk, and engaging every possible trick in the book to make it as difficult as possible for us to succeed in the port referendum.



I know I sound like “Irate from Milton Keynes” writing this, but I am beyond saddened by what is happening in Cayman at the moment and utterly disappointed in our government for taking the stance it has taken in relation to both the project and the referendum.



Something must be done to protect our island before it is too late and that is why I’m speaking out. We must all speak out, if not for ourselves, let’s do it for our children. Please do the right thing. The stakes are far too high for us not to.



Whichever way you vote on 19 December is between you and your conscience. My conscience and I are voting NO.



#rascalsofcaymanunite

#voteno

