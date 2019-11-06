Public servants warned to stay away from campaign

(CNS): Government’s army of some 6000 workers have all been warned to stay out of the political fray relating to the forthcoming referendum. From garbage collectors to bosses all public sector employees, regardless of their jobs, have been told they must refrain from campaigning of any kind and to provide only technical expertise when called on. Despite having the right to vote in the referendum the deputy governor has written to all government workers telling them to stay neutral.

CNS was shown a copy of the letter and has heard a number of anonymous concerns from public sector workers that the letter was chilling as not everyone in government is behind the project. While they accept they must remain professional the letter has been described as “..scaring some people from attending meetings organised by the ‘No’ campaign in particular and even from the polls.

CNS has contacted the governor’s office for clarification on the message and to address the line that it appears some senior civil servants have crossed already given their direct involvement in the promotion of the project, and we are awaiting a response.

In the letter Deputy Governor Franz Manderson indicates that the issue of neutrality applies to both sides of the campaign. He said civil servants should only give technical expertise when asked by either side. However, the acting port director has already appeared in a pro-port video for government about the cargo port where he makes the argument that building in George Town will have less of an impact on the reefs than anywhere on the island else despite that not being his official area of technical expertise.

The letter has also caused some concern for CPR the grassroots organization that is spearheading the ‘No’ campaign as they are already facing an uneven playing field. The rules of a people initiated referendum mean they need to get 50% plus one of the entire electoral to vote no rather than a simple majority to carry the day and they are competing against the power of government with no campaign finance rules. The Unity Government has already spent around $250,000 so far promoting the project and is bound to be digging further in to the currently healthy public purse over the next seven weeks before referendum day, on 19 December.

One of the leaders of the campaign, Johann Moxam said the deputy governor should be encouraging everyone including civil servants to exercise their democratic rights.

“The tone of the DG’s email to all staff was intended to serve one purpose,” he said. ” It would be in the best interests of all parties especially the Deputy Governor and all Civil Servants if he would also issue a clear message in a separate email which will serve to encourage them all to participate in the democratic process and exercise their right to vote on Referendum Day 19th December 2019 without any fear of intimidation or reprisals especially considering recent comments from the Premier and political directorate,” he added.

Moxam and the CPR are still waiting for the DG to respond to their request for an opportunity to speak to public sector workers at the government building about why they oppose the project after the tourism ministry was given time over the lunch period for two days this week to present the pro-port argument to government employees.

Category: Local News