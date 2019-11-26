Pro-port PR machine creates ‘fake’ FB pages

(CNS): The public relations companies and pro-port supporters are going all out on social media to create the impression of a ‘yes’ movement to compete with the genuine activists that have pulled together the ‘vote no’ coalition that is now literally thousands strong. The specially created fake Facebook profiles are using names such as Voice for Port, Cruise Berthing Facility and Cayman 2025 — not unlike the premier’s own new social media platform Caymanians 2025.

This profiles are then used as conduits for the pro-port lobby to post on the social media pages of individuals and local environmental movements and activist groups that are campaigning against the cruise berth project.

These pro-port FB pages all appear to have been created by the same person or organisations and are carrying the same pro-port government images, videos and propaganda.

The posts being made by the fake profiles also tend to be anti-foreigner and claim that Cayman needs the port to save it from overseas investors and retain local jobs, among other talking points, all of which are being pushed by government.

While both the government and those opposing the referendum are engaging in public meetings and using more traditional methods of advertising on radio and in the media, the referendum campaign is unfolding largely on social media. Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and other social media platforms are providing a place where people are exchanging views.

But it seems clear that people are quickly able to recognise the contrived posts or ‘bots’ and ‘trolls’ that are being deployed in an effort to create the impression of a grassroots campaign in favour of the project, which in reality has failed to materialise.

