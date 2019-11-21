Prince Andrew pushed from royal duties

Prince Andrew with his mother, Queen Elizabeth II

(CNS): Queen Elizabeth has moved to curtail the damaging fallout from Prince Andrew’s calamitous BBC interview last weekend about his friendship with the convicted, but deceased, child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. In an official statement released Wednesday, as criticisms of the prince mounted, the Duke of York (59) said he would “step back from public duties for the foreseeable future” and was “willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigations”.

However, he will continue his work with a business mentoring initiative, Pitch@Palace, Buckingham Palace has said.

The statement followed an exodus of companies and institutions related to the Duke of York’s charities, and pressure from a woman who says she was trafficked by Epstein to London when she was a teenager to have sex with the prince, an allegation he denies.

In his statement Prince Andrew said it had become clear that his former association with Epstein had become a major disruption to the royal family’s work as well as the charities where he is a patron.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission,” he said. “I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffrey Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, in time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.”

For several months questions have arisen about Andrew’s ties to Epstein, who killed himself in his jail cell while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. As a result the prince made the decision to conduct a TV interview on BBC Newsnight, which appears to have made the situation even worse.

His decision to stop his royal work, described by Buckingham Palace as personal one, was made after discussions with his mother and brother, who are said to be horrified by the situation.

Category: UK, World News