Premier tries new tactic to promote port
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has launched a new social media and mobile app to promote interaction with Caymanians about shaping the future of the country. While the leader of the coalition government said the aim of the app is for everyone to take part in a debate on the direction Cayman needs to go, he made it clear that “Caymanians 2025” is, at present at least, a way to promote the port project as an intrinsic part of the future, despite the significant opposition to it.
The premier invited people to use the tool to ask him questions about the port project as well as other issues impacting the country. Explaining the purpose and why it is focusing on 2025, the premier said the decisions and actions we take today will create the living realities in 2025 through 2050 and beyond.
He also said it was the time-frame over which work on proposed projects that have begun under the two administrations he has led, such as the airport, the mental health facility, the waste management project and road development, would be completed.
“I believe it is essential for all of us to take part in the debate about Cayman’s future,” he said in a statement about this new promotional platform for government. “In encouraging you to take part, I recognise that as premier I have a special responsibility to make sure that you are well informed about the choices we face and that you are able to get answers to your questions.”
He said the new initiative would get information directly into the hands of the people and give them the opportunity to get questions answered.
“The government is doing much to ensure that you have the information that you need to take a full part in the national debate. Not least in the
current referendum, Cayman has important decisions to make and that is why in addition to the government’s efforts my colleagues and I have put together a resource, independent of government, to help get the information you need into your hands,” the premier added.
The free mobile app, called “Caymanians 2025” is available on the major app stores. McLaughlin said work was being done to make sure it contains everything people need to know about the decisions being made that effect them.
“This is an open invitation to everyone in Cayman who feels their questions have not been answered,” he said, inviting people to ask him via social media or email.
He said he expected that most of the questions right now would focus on the debate about whether Cayman should move forward with the port project, but he hoped in time people will move on to other important issues that will guide Cayman’s future.
“The referendum is not a matter to take lightly. It’s our opportunity to take control over what happens to us today and tomorrow. I don’t want any of us to feel we were not prepared to make this decision,” he said. “All of us need to take responsibility for the quality of life we will have in 2025 through to the next generation in 2050. As responsible decision-makers, we can chart a positive and ambitious future for our country based on sound plans for sustainable economic growth. Or we can ignore reality and believe that we can let the status quo remain, hoping for the best.”
He said the debate about the port was about deciding the direction that these islands will take on 19 December that will impact upon the next generation.
And while many people would certainly agree with that sentiment, many might disagree with the premier’s position that if people don’t support the port project, Cayman will effectively be pushed out of the cruise business, a claim that remains unsubstantiated.
The premier implied that without the piers, cruise business in Cayman will diminish over time and have a knock-on effect on other things, such as government’s finances, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for Caymanians, maintaining a good standard of living, and whether the reefs around George Town Harbour are in a better or worse condition by 2050.
“So while the question on the ballot paper in this referendum might be about cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facilities, the question for the country really is whether we still have the confidence in ourselves and in our future to grasp the opportunities before us,” he said.
Despite his recent apparent despondency about where public sentiment lies on this project, McLaughlin said he thought that the majority of Caymanians believed the same as him.
“The referendum gives them the chance to show their confidence in themselves and in a prosperous future,” the premier stated. “The choice facing the people of the Cayman Islands on 19 December is a clear one. We can choose to move forward with building our new cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port facilities. If we do so, we guarantee that cruise ships will continue to bring their visitors to Grand Cayman,” he said.
He again stated that an enhanced cargo facility will mean bigger ships, which will drive down the costs of imported goods, even though government has produced no evidence to support this claim.
Reiterating the ongoing talking points about cruise ships getting bigger, which again is not supported by the industry order book, and that Caymanians will lose their jobs and their businesses will fail, even though the overnight sector, which produces three times more revenue than cruise business, is booming.
McLaughlin said that without the port project, “there will be a cost to pay”, as he asked those opponents who he believes will be running for office in the future to accept responsibility for the impact the decision will have on the delivery of sustainable living for all Caymanians.
“All Caymanians must be responsible and participate in the process of making and implementing the right strategic decisions for the well-being of our family, community and country,” he said.
The premier said he came into politics because he wanted to help shape the future of our Islands. “I still do. The launch of the Caymanians 2025 initiative gives you the opportunity to take part in the debate about what the future might be for the benefit of the next generation of Caymanians,” he added.
The public can ask the premier questions by posting on Facebook at Caymanians 2025, via Twitter at caymanians2025, or by email at contact@caymanians2025.com
He will answer through the app, through social media and through a video podcast posted on the YouTube channel, Caymanians 2025.
Category: Politics
Forgive me if I have very little confidence in any social media initiatives put forward by this government after the FaceBook performances we’ve seen by Mckeeva and David Wight.
What a great idea! We can now ask the Premier DIRECTLY about issues impacting the country!
Hey young Caymanians! Get on that app and ask your Premier DIRECTLY why he has not implemented a single one of the Auditor General’s recommendations for fixing the FAILED public school system. Appendix 3, page 63:
http://www.auditorgeneral.gov.ky/powerpanel/modules/reports/html/uploads/pdfs/Performance-Audit-Reports-School-education—Final-report.pdf
Ask him why, after spending over $100 million dollars on Clifton Hunter High School, only 39% of students are achieving at the expected level. Go on. Ask him. Post his answers right here!
On your question at the end, there is only so much one can do with the raw materials. You are expecting educational alchemy?
There is a Caymanians 2025 twitter account and it is fascinating who they are following…
What’s an App? There’s a whole bunch of folks like myself who don’t do this c*** and those who do are probably mostly smart enough to recognise BS when they see it. Dumb move.
👍
Desperate times call for desperate measures…Stop spending our freaken money, Alden..You have already gone through $9M without a damn thing to show for it..Enough is Enough..can’t wait for December 19th…VOTE NO!!
VOTE NO for the port
VOTE NO for Alden and his government
VOTE NO for the 2025 app
He could just have used a Twitter account like the POTUS.
He has one, it’s fluff, and one of his paid people manage it.
To: Camille Pagee and her company Connect Consulting Ltd. you just walked into a major political fray and your app is pathetic.
Despite have a wide range of App Developers and tech companies in Cayman, apparently none of them wanted to touch this app with a ten foot pole.
BTW Ms. Pagee – Terrible, terrible app. It’s a template app and it shows. Complete and utter WASTE OF CAYMANIANS MONEY.
What a disgrace. If he cared so much about listening to people then maybe he and his cronies (Moses, Joey etc) would have spoken to their constituents and actually listened to them. And if they wanted to give answers why aren’t they? Does someone want to explain to me what happens to businesses in GT while the port is under construction? Jobs will be created? Jobs will also be lost, but they haven’t addressed that.
Leave Joey out of it, he is very busy causing chaos on the roads and not doing a damn thing about the stinking pile of shit right in the middle of his constituency.
There has been public meetings in every district, go tonight to Bodden Town and ask him the questions there.
Is there a limit how much could be spent on promoting the project nobody wants? Meantime people die prematurely from cancer and nothing is being done to reduce toxic load on residents from the dump, mosquitoes control, incinerators, etc.
I can’t believe how dumb one has to be to believe he/she is invincible and other issues are more important. Nothing is more important than health. Once it is gone, it is gone for good.
Frankly, the dumbest people live on this rock.
Absolutely DISGUSTING the CIG farmed that app out to a company in Trinidad when there are a number of Caymanians on island that develop apps.
The CIG doesn’t even want to use a company in their own CEC or Tech Zone. Speaks volumes, no?
Vote No
You may be smart enough to realize how important building up the port may be to Cayman but your voters are not. Give it up my friend you are fighting yourself.
Next Alden will have the helicopter and mosquito plane dropping propaganda pamphlets from the skies. Standby!
If he wasn’t considering that before, he is now…
Vote NO
coooool wonder how much of many money went to pay for this while I cant afford the down payment on a house. But hey glad to see where our governments priorities are.
More money wasted! FIX THE FRIGGING DUMP!!!
Can’t help but think this money could have bought a few electric busses……
Where is the app that enacts SIPL Law, and ensures the LA membership improves by 2025?
You’ll notice the “Caymanians 2025” page itself has existed on facebook since September, and has been posting for all of this month and nowhere not even once do they disclose that it is a page for the government, run by the government or part of a government initiative
Manufacturing consent right before your eyes
The government is desperate and it shows
More BS.
The app better be free as it’s really just to promote the port project and was probably designed using our money.
He has shaped a future where the guests of Caymanian are the entitled…thanks Aldart (said no Caymanian ever).
No Civil Servant can sign up to this since it means their questions (& comments?) can be tracked back to their log-in, i.e., they cannot be anonymous, i,e., maintain the appearance of neutrality. – Hopefully the Deputy Governor will clarify this quickly before too many are caught in a trap of unintended consequences.
So that brings the total up to what? 3 or 4 social media groups set up by the government and nominally ‘independent’ pro port groups trying to desperately convince people to support this project
and some of these pages have been up for a while now without disclosing who was behind them,
SupPort our Tourism
Cayman’s Port, Cayman’s Future (run by ‘independent’ people many of whom are conveniently the only people who show up in pro port ads run by the government)
Caymanians 2025
Cayman Port Fact Checker
Worked so well for Vision 2008, why not do it again, just kick the can down the road
Pathetic and laughable. He’s not wrong that decisions need to be made but he shouldn’t be anywhere near them and I don’t need to ask him any questions he’s capable of answering.