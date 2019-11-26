Premier tries new tactic to promote port

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin has launched a new social media and mobile app to promote interaction with Caymanians about shaping the future of the country. While the leader of the coalition government said the aim of the app is for everyone to take part in a debate on the direction Cayman needs to go, he made it clear that “Caymanians 2025” is, at present at least, a way to promote the port project as an intrinsic part of the future, despite the significant opposition to it.

The premier invited people to use the tool to ask him questions about the port project as well as other issues impacting the country. Explaining the purpose and why it is focusing on 2025, the premier said the decisions and actions we take today will create the living realities in 2025 through 2050 and beyond.

He also said it was the time-frame over which work on proposed projects that have begun under the two administrations he has led, such as the airport, the mental health facility, the waste management project and road development, would be completed.

“I believe it is essential for all of us to take part in the debate about Cayman’s future,” he said in a statement about this new promotional platform for government. “In encouraging you to take part, I recognise that as premier I have a special responsibility to make sure that you are well informed about the choices we face and that you are able to get answers to your questions.”

He said the new initiative would get information directly into the hands of the people and give them the opportunity to get questions answered.

“The government is doing much to ensure that you have the information that you need to take a full part in the national debate. Not least in the

current referendum, Cayman has important decisions to make and that is why in addition to the government’s efforts my colleagues and I have put together a resource, independent of government, to help get the information you need into your hands,” the premier added.

The free mobile app, called “Caymanians 2025” is available on the major app stores. McLaughlin said work was being done to make sure it contains everything people need to know about the decisions being made that effect them.

“This is an open invitation to everyone in Cayman who feels their questions have not been answered,” he said, inviting people to ask him via social media or email.

He said he expected that most of the questions right now would focus on the debate about whether Cayman should move forward with the port project, but he hoped in time people will move on to other important issues that will guide Cayman’s future.

“The referendum is not a matter to take lightly. It’s our opportunity to take control over what happens to us today and tomorrow. I don’t want any of us to feel we were not prepared to make this decision,” he said. “All of us need to take responsibility for the quality of life we will have in 2025 through to the next generation in 2050. As responsible decision-makers, we can chart a positive and ambitious future for our country based on sound plans for sustainable economic growth. Or we can ignore reality and believe that we can let the status quo remain, hoping for the best.”

He said the debate about the port was about deciding the direction that these islands will take on 19 December that will impact upon the next generation.

And while many people would certainly agree with that sentiment, many might disagree with the premier’s position that if people don’t support the port project, Cayman will effectively be pushed out of the cruise business, a claim that remains unsubstantiated.

The premier implied that without the piers, cruise business in Cayman will diminish over time and have a knock-on effect on other things, such as government’s finances, entrepreneurial and employment opportunities for Caymanians, maintaining a good standard of living, and whether the reefs around George Town Harbour are in a better or worse condition by 2050.

“So while the question on the ballot paper in this referendum might be about cruise berthing and enhanced cargo facilities, the question for the country really is whether we still have the confidence in ourselves and in our future to grasp the opportunities before us,” he said.

Despite his recent apparent despondency about where public sentiment lies on this project, McLaughlin said he thought that the majority of Caymanians believed the same as him.

“The referendum gives them the chance to show their confidence in themselves and in a prosperous future,” the premier stated. “The choice facing the people of the Cayman Islands on 19 December is a clear one. We can choose to move forward with building our new cruise berthing and enhanced cargo port facilities. If we do so, we guarantee that cruise ships will continue to bring their visitors to Grand Cayman,” he said.

He again stated that an enhanced cargo facility will mean bigger ships, which will drive down the costs of imported goods, even though government has produced no evidence to support this claim.

Reiterating the ongoing talking points about cruise ships getting bigger, which again is not supported by the industry order book, and that Caymanians will lose their jobs and their businesses will fail, even though the overnight sector, which produces three times more revenue than cruise business, is booming.

McLaughlin said that without the port project, “there will be a cost to pay”, as he asked those opponents who he believes will be running for office in the future to accept responsibility for the impact the decision will have on the delivery of sustainable living for all Caymanians.

“All Caymanians must be responsible and participate in the process of making and implementing the right strategic decisions for the well-being of our family, community and country,” he said.

The premier said he came into politics because he wanted to help shape the future of our Islands. “I still do. The launch of the Caymanians 2025 initiative gives you the opportunity to take part in the debate about what the future might be for the benefit of the next generation of Caymanians,” he added.

The public can ask the premier questions by posting on Facebook at Caymanians 2025, via Twitter at caymanians2025, or by email at contact@caymanians2025.com He will answer through the app, through social media and through a video podcast posted on the YouTube channel, Caymanians 2025.

Related

Category: Politics