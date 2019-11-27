Premier: Referendum Day in doubt

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin accused the National Trust for the Cayman Islands of creating uncertainty surrounding Referendum Day after the non-profit organisation moved to apply for judicial review and the Cruise Port Referendum group applied for a protective order ahead of their own plans for a potential application for a JR. On Tuesday, before the Finance Committee proceedings currently taking place in the Legislative Assembly, McLaughlin said the action by both the Trust and CPR has put the vote in question. The premier said the action was aimed at delaying the vote, which is set for 19 December.

“The government regards this action as most regrettable. There is now grave uncertainty as to whether or not the referendum will actually proceed and the state of uncertainty and division in the country will only continue and heighten. None of us can now be certain there will be a referendum on the 19 December,” he said, before confirming that no matter what happens, the public holiday will be preserved.

Asked by the opposition leader what government’s response was going to be, the premier said that the government still wants to proceed with the referendum but the CPR and Trust do not. But he said that they have not seen the details of the application, so he did not know if there was any basis for it.

The premier said he was not yet in a position to offer any more details and the prospect of the referendum proceeding on the date set was now uncertain.

Category: Local News