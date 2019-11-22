Premier’s confidence in port support waivers
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin appeared despondent over government’s situation regarding the cruise port campaign, when he appeared at the fourth public meeting on the issue Thursday evening at the Elmslie Church, George Town. During the meeting he appeared to lose confidence in public support for the project for the first time, saying that if he had known how controversial it would become, government might never have embarked on the proposal, adding that people should vote ‘no’ if they think it is not the right decision.
“The truth of the matter is, had we believed this was going to be anywhere near as controversial as it has now become, we probably would not have even touched it,” he said.
In a sombre meeting, Planning Minister Joey Hew, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell and the premier all appeared to lack enthusiasm about promoting the project. They were clearly despondent about what appears to be a failure to break through the growing public opposition, although the premier was still clinging onto claims that, having campaigned on the port over two elections, the government had a mandate.
At one point McLaughlin even appealed for help, asking for suggestions on how best to get government information on the project to the public, as he claimed to be doing his very best to inform people. But when asked to put a hold on the project to allow time for more research and to gather information in a effort to gain public support, he said he did not think there would ever be a time when those opposing the proposal would be satisfied, and that there was enough information in the public domain.
McLaughlin said government had spent six years reaching this point and revised his recent comments that the process so far had cost the public purse $5 million, saying he had been “shocked” to learn it was actually $9 million.
“There is, I believe, enough information out there for people to make the decision about whether or not this is a good idea for Cayman,” he said, although he admitted that voters will not have all the information before they go to the polls. But he said he did not think government could change the minds of those who are passionately opposed and feel it is a terrible idea; for those who are agnostic or unsure, there is enough information.
“The reality is if you don’t think this is the direction that Cayman should go then you should vote no and the government will abide by whatever the people’s decision is.”
McLaughlin once again made the claim that the cruise industry would die without piers and said the numbers of people that depended on the cruise sector was nearly five thousand. However, the premier once again failed to note that many of those are taxi drivers and owners, as well as tour operators who also cater to the growing and increasingly much more lucrative overnight guests.
It has also been established that the cruise lines are not going to stop coming. Even the premier admitted that the business would not go away overnight and even with the emergence of bigger ships, there are still dozens of smaller or boutique luxury boats sailing this region, all of which want to call on Cayman.
But finally appearing to see that public opinion is not broadly in support of the project, McLaughlin continued to press home a message of fear that unless Cayman gives the cruise lines what they want, people here will lose their jobs, businesses, homes and be in dire circumstances, despite his claims of a robust economy and the continuous and apparently unstoppable overnight tourism growth.
Category: development, Local News, Politics
These are priorities:
21st century recycling and waste management system
Mount Trashmore closing then mining, NOT CAPPING
Education
Public transport system
“highways” interchanges
You would not see people objecting to it.
Resign now Alden. The public have figured you out. You are a slimmer version of McKeeva Bush fueled by arrogance and a very poor attitude. You are a huge disappointment and have failed as a leader.
He said he would resign if the project is rejected.
Alden knows what’s best. Nothing is worth the risk of having people like Ezzard in charge.
VOTE NO!
Re-election not looking so good now?
A lesson in history from TCI. The Premier there pushed a plan to build the cruise dock right in Cockburn Town. It didn’t go down too well so the electorate kicked him out. The reason I know that is he told me all about it when I was there in November 2004.
The dock was eventually built about four miles south of the capital and is apparently doing very well. I was there when the pier was built and it’s pretty much a stand-alone operation. We lost a couple of dive sites but the overall impact was minimal. That’s not what’s being proposed here.
Leave it and let it be his legacy.
I am actually impressed that his position has changed in this way.
The cruise ships will NOT stop coming if this pier is not built. TRUTH
This is what happens when you don’t listen to your people…You had no mandate and you knew it..You brought these money grabbers here thinking that we Caymanians would believe them because they come from foreign…Those days done Alden, the old style Mckeeva politricks don’t work anymore.
Our country deserves better and we are not about to sell out to the Cruise Lines..Threatening us and telling us we are a third world country because we don’t have a cruise port is insulting to the people of this country. We chose to be different and we have done much better than any other island that has a port..Why can’t Alden and gang see that?
I am voting NO!!!
GTS Voter!!
Fix the damn dump Alden
Why don’t you start supporting these Caymanians to open their own dive shops? Why don’t you push young Caymanians to be dive instructors? Forget the stupid port.
Give people real jobs. Not these ancient jobs that worked in your day. Not just the accountant lawyer doctor nurse jobs that skilled people are already in. Not just the mechanic, plumber electrician. Why hasn’t government officials ever truly pushed people to be entrepreneurs? Why hasn’t the government ever encouraged Caymanians to be the next Tanya Streeter? Why are we at the whims of foreigners that don’t care for the island? Why can’t any of the politicians swim? Why aren’t they certified scuba divers? Have any of them been surfing in SS? Have any of them been diving in East End or Diving in Cayman Brac to see Footes underwater Atlantis? If not, step down all of you. How can you promote an island that you don’t even know? Just because you eat some Christmas beef, conch and turtle. That just means you know how to eat.
Why would a Caymanian want to be the next Tanya Streeter when the government turned on and shunned the last Caymanian Tanya Streeter?
We absolutely positively love to see it