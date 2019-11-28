Poll survey to include new voters

Eden Hurlstone (left) and MLA Kenneth Bryan at a press conference about the survey

(CNS): The polling day national survey, which is being organised by MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC), has been widened to include all registered voters on the new list, which goes live on 1 January, and not just voters on the list currently in use by the Elections Office. Bryan is hoping to gather island-wide opinion from voters on the subjects of ganja, gambling and gay marriage in order to help shape future policy proposals, since there is currently no real public opinion data in Cayman.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Bryan said the initiative is moving apace, with volunteers joining up to help conduct the survey and buy-in coming from other opposition MLAs to encourage people to take part.

The anonymous opinion poll, officially entitled “Caymanian Voices National Survey”, is open to all registered voters. Bryan is arranging pre-Referendum Day surveying on 5, 6 and 7 December, and has volunteers wiling to take the survey to voters who will not be here on Referendum Day.

Eden Hurlstone, a member of the executive committee established to help shape the national poll, explained that the survey is all about “roadways to dialogue” based on what the voting public wants.

Hurlstone said he believes that if government had conducted open opinion polls and collected proper data before embarking on the current cruise berthing proposal, things would not have turned out the way they have, with the country polarized and a mass anti-port movement emerging.

Bryan said he was really grateful for all the help and support he has received to make the survey possible, with donations and volunteers signing up. But there is always room for more support by individuals helping with the actual survey, as well as financial support.

The MLA urged voters to take part because the results will be very significant and the more voters who take part, the more valuable the results will be for future policy on these three subject areas, which may be controversial but which have continued to dominate the public and political agenda for decades.

While assumptions have been made about what the Caymanian electorate actually feels about these three issues and how the country should address them, there is no definitive data to support the broader public opinion on legalising ganja, gambling or same-sex unions.

See more details about the polling day survey and opportunities to take part ahead of referendum day on the Cayman Voices National Survey Facebook page.

On December 19th, right after you cast your vote in the Referendum, be sure to take part in the Caymanian Voices National Survey. With only 60 seconds of your time you can let your MLA know how you feel about these very important issues and more. YOUR OPINION MATTERS!!!On referendum day there will be a survey tent located near every polling station in Cayman, including Cayman Brac and Little Cayman. If you’re off island or unable to get to us, we will come to you. Just call 924-3111 or email us at 2019CVNS@gmail.com.Don’t worry, it’s all anonymous. You just have to be a registered voter. For more information, check out Caymanian Voices National Survey on Facebook or Instagram.Survey Questions:Should the Cayman Islands legalise a national lottery?Should the Cayman Islands legalise casinos?Should the Cayman islands legalise same sex marriages?Should the Cayman Islands legalise same sex civil unions?Should the Cayman Islands decriminalise marijuana, beyond medicinal use? Should the Cayman Islands legalise marijuana, beyond medicinal use?#CVNS #CaymanianVoicesNationalSurvey #CAYMANISLANDS #NATIONALSURVEY Posted by Caymanian Voices National Survey on Tuesday, November 19, 2019

