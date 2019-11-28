Poll survey to include new voters
(CNS): The polling day national survey, which is being organised by MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC), has been widened to include all registered voters on the new list, which goes live on 1 January, and not just voters on the list currently in use by the Elections Office. Bryan is hoping to gather island-wide opinion from voters on the subjects of ganja, gambling and gay marriage in order to help shape future policy proposals, since there is currently no real public opinion data in Cayman.
Speaking at a recent press conference, Bryan said the initiative is moving apace, with volunteers joining up to help conduct the survey and buy-in coming from other opposition MLAs to encourage people to take part.
The anonymous opinion poll, officially entitled “Caymanian Voices National Survey”, is open to all registered voters. Bryan is arranging pre-Referendum Day surveying on 5, 6 and 7 December, and has volunteers wiling to take the survey to voters who will not be here on Referendum Day.
Eden Hurlstone, a member of the executive committee established to help shape the national poll, explained that the survey is all about “roadways to dialogue” based on what the voting public wants.
Hurlstone said he believes that if government had conducted open opinion polls and collected proper data before embarking on the current cruise berthing proposal, things would not have turned out the way they have, with the country polarized and a mass anti-port movement emerging.
Bryan said he was really grateful for all the help and support he has received to make the survey possible, with donations and volunteers signing up. But there is always room for more support by individuals helping with the actual survey, as well as financial support.
The MLA urged voters to take part because the results will be very significant and the more voters who take part, the more valuable the results will be for future policy on these three subject areas, which may be controversial but which have continued to dominate the public and political agenda for decades.
While assumptions have been made about what the Caymanian electorate actually feels about these three issues and how the country should address them, there is no definitive data to support the broader public opinion on legalising ganja, gambling or same-sex unions.
See more details about the polling day survey and opportunities to take part ahead of referendum day on the Cayman Voices National Survey Facebook page.
Kenneth, may I please ask you to add a question as to whether or not the electorate are in fact happy that the governor will have no oversight role if Alden’s amendments are allowed?
Some investors are already expressing concerns as to what this may mean, and I am far from convinced that many Caymanians think it a good idea at this stage of our social and political development.
It would be interesting to know if the amendments are in fact as uncontroversial to the electorate as the legislative assembly (of which I accept you are a part) contends. I am concerned that there are a substantial number of persons with legitimate concerns who simply dare not speak out for fear of being labeled against their own people.
Your valuable survey could at least provide an indication, one way or another.
Legalize Cannabis like Mexico, USA and Canada to allow Caymanians to grow their own medicine instead of importing it from big pharma!
Why do we continue to allow drug lords to reap the profits of the demand? Why do we ruin young Caymanians over a spliff but allow them to purchase alcohol on Sundays and smoke tobacco on government property?
As a tour operator many of my guests have asked me where to find it. I wish I could direct them to a dispensary ran by Caymanian farmers who contribute tax revenue to our coffers instead of drug dealers who bring in guns!