Police on scene of West Bay shooting

West Bay Police Station

(CNS): A man was found unconscious with a suspected gunshot wound at around 5:30pm this evening (Tuesday 12 November) after a report was made to police that shots had been fired in West Bay. Officers responded to the scene in the Boatswains Bay area, where the wounded man was located. Medical emergency teams were sent and police remain at the location, the RCIPS said.

Check back to CNS later for more on this breaking news.

