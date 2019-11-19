Police bail murder suspects

Shaquille Demarion Bush

(CNS): The 44-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested on suspicion of murdering Shaquille Demario Bush (24) has been released on bail, an RCIPS spokesperson has confirmed. A 30-year-old woman from Bodden Town was also arrested in connection with the fatal shooting on Daisy Lane last week and she, too, has been released as the inquiry continues. The bailed man is understood to be Bush’s father but police have not yet offered any details of the killing.

Bush was gunned down in West Bay outside his home at around 5:30pm last Wednesday night in the first murder in Cayman this year. Despite the poor lighting, as it was dusk at the time, police believe several people were in the area at the time and may have information. Detectives on the case said they are now urgently appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information regarding the murder of Shaquille Bush is asked to contact Detective Inspector Collins Oremule at 936-8746.

