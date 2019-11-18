Opposition still unclear on constitution change

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly

(CNS): The opposition leader has still not made it clear where he and his team stands on Cayman holding a referendum on the changes to the Constitution that government has negotiated with the UK. Before seeing the draft order, Arden McLean and other members of the opposition had called for a national poll where the people would either accept or reject the package of changes. But with the proposal now public, the opposition has yet to say where it now stands.

Last week Premier Alden McLaughlin presented a letter to the House that he had received from the FCO minister responsible for the territories, Lord Ahmad, confirming the UK’s agreement to the constitutional amendments, along with the draft order. McLaughlin said the UK had made some “incredible concessions” but pointed out that in his letter, the UK minister had asked for demonstrative wide support for the package if the government here wishes to avoid putting these changes to the people.

The premier called on the opposition to back the changes. which he said were to the advantage of Cayman, and “not to look a gift horse in the mouth”.

The former opposition leader, Ezzard Miller, has retained his support for the amendments and said so during the budget debate last week. He had joined the government delegation that travelled to London for the talks and has since outlined why he believes the changes are positive. However, Deputy Opposition Leader Alva Sukoo, who had also been part of the delegation and is believed to have supported what was agreed at the time, has since called for a referendum. But he has not yet made any comment or debated the budget during the current meeting.

Meanwhile, the opposition leader, who responded to the premier’s budget statement on Wednesday last week, did not indicate where he or his team now stand about a referendum. He told the Legislative Assemble that, having just received the letter and draft order that day, he had not had chance to read them. But he also said that “it would be disingenuous for anyone to suggest that the proposed changes had consensus” among the opposition members, as he claimed that they have never been formally briefed on what had happened in London.

The changes proposed in the draft relate to the powers the UK has through the governor to impose laws on the Cayman islands. The package includes measures that would clarify the circumstances and how those laws are made and would create a requirement for more consultation. It also removes the clause that would allow the governor to simply cancel a law made by the LA.

The changes provide for an additional minister in Cabinet, who would hold the new international trade portfolio, which is currently under the premier’s office, and rename the Legislative Assembly as a “parliament”, among other changes, which were described by the premier as advancing the Constitution for the people.

See the letter and draft order in the CNS Library

