Conservation officer injured by suspect poachers

Queen conch shell

(CNS): A senior conservation officer from the Department of Environment was injured on Tuesday when he was assaulted by suspected poachers in the Gun Bay area of East End. The officer sustained a head injury as he moved to arrest two men, who were believed to be taking conch, not only over and above the seasonal limits but also from a marine park.

DoE Deputy Director Scott Slaybaugh said the suspects were both arrested on suspicion of taking conch over the limit allowed and taking conch within a marine protected area. But as they attempted to evade arrest, he had to deploy pepper spray during the struggle to subdue them and protect other officers from also getting hurt.

Police responded to support the enforcement officers and took the suspects to the Fairbanks Detention Centre, where they were processed and released on police bail.

Slaybaugh was treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital and released Tuesday evening. The DoE confirmed that, fortunately, the injury was not as serious as originally feared and the officer has returned to limited duties.

“We appreciate the quick response of the RCIPS officers and the emergency medical services during Tuesday’s incident,” Slaybaugh stated in the wake of the incident.

Related

Category: Crime, DoE