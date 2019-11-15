NiCE work extends to new areas

MRCU Director Dr Jim McNelly tells people who have signed up for the Winter NiCE programme what workers assigned to the Unit will be doing

(CNS): With a surprisingly large number of people signing up for the government’s Christmas clean-up, after a decline in numbers in the summer and last year, new work has been added to the programme. In addition to the usual work on roadsides, parks and beaches, including the sargassum seaweed onslaught, some of the more than 600 workers will be working with the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) to help with dengue control or the Department of Agriculture (DoA) to prepare for next February’s Agricultural Show.

The National Community Enhancement’s (NiCE) winter initiative is offering three-weeks of paid employment from Monday, 25 November, to Friday, 13 December, at CI$10 per hour for regular workers and $12 for supervisors. The open registration and mandatory orientation session took place on Wednesday at the Lion’s Centre, coordinated by the Ministry of Commerce, Planning and Infrastructure (CPI).

CPI Minister Joey Hew thanked the returnees for clearing sargassum during the summer programme. Their efforts, he said, had been widely recognised and had led to the expansion of the NiCE programme’s work allocation to new government departments.

Hew commended the MRCU and the DoA for partnering with NiCE, which he said demonstrated how the initiative could answer urgent seasonal needs.

MRCU Director Dr Jim McNelly outlined the type of work that will be done to help stop the spread of dengue fever. As well as work in the field eliminating man-made standing water features (bird baths, buckets, clogged gutters, boats and other receptacles), NiCE workers assigned to the Unit will undertake routine tasks. McNelly also hopes that once trained, the workers will be able to spread the word about public health work to prevent the Aedes aegypti mosquito from breeding.

NiCE Project Manager Lois Kellyman told workers that the Royal Bank of Canada was waiving its usual cheque cashing fees for NiCE workers who do not have accounts with them.

Related

Category: Jobs, Local News