MoD team working on CI military

Commander Con Burns and Major Rennie Bulmer

(CNS): A British Ministry of Defence team was in the Cayman Islands last week to advise on establishing the proposed local military regiment. Commander Con Burns, Major Rennie Bulmer and Major Ed Dutton, members of the British military, met key stakeholders, including Premier Alden McLaughin and Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers, during a three-day visit, which is part of a scoping exercise to work out the logistics of Cayman’s venture into the defense business.

The UK officers spent time with the Hazard Management Cayman Islands, Cayman Islands Red Cross, the Cayman Islands Cadet Corps, the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service and the Cayman Islands Fire Service, as well as meeting and speaking to former Cadet Corps members and volunteers about their thoughts on how the concept could move forward.

To begin with, the team has been asked to identify what logistical advice, operational training, equipment and general support the Cayman Islands will need from the UK to set up the regiment. The aim is to create a specially trained defence force to boost security and disaster management capability in Cayman that could also be deployed to other Overseas Territories in times of need.

The premier revealed that the UK was supporting the proposal last month during a visit to the Cayman Islands by the British minister for the armed forces, Mark Lancaster.

“The idea of a local reserve force goes back some years now to the aftermath of Hurricane Ivan,” McLaughlin said in a release about the visit by the UK military officers. “A specially trained Cayman Islands regiment will have a positive impact on youth development and leadership in our Islands. It will also give a boost to security and increase our resilience on disaster management and the support we can offer across the wider Caribbean.

“I look forward to receiving the report from Commander Burns, Major Bulmer and Major Dutton following their conversations locally and once they have completed their recommendations on moving the initiative forward,” he added.

Head of the Governor’s Office, Matthew Forbes, said they were pleased that the team was able to carry out a review so soon after the minister’s visit.

“This initial scoping will provide us with a roadmap to ensure that the regiment can be formed and be effective as soon as possible,” he stated. “The regiment’s role in humanitarian and disaster relief will be a key area and it is important that HMCI and the CI Cadet Corps are fully involved with the design of the new unit.”

Category: Local News