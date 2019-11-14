Minister reveals more tourism records

Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell makes his contribution to the budget debate

(CNS): The unprecedented success of the tourism sector in Cayman was confirmed by the minister during his contribution to the budget debate Wednesday, when he revealed new records relating to numbers, rooms and spending. Moses Kirkconnell told his legislative colleagues that tourism growth was outpacing all other regional destinations. By the end of 2019, visitors are expected to have spent over a billion dollars here for the first time.

The Cayman Islands is still enjoying over 10% growth on last year, as stay-over guests pour into the islands. Cayman is expected to reach the record-breaking half a million overnight guests by the end of December. They will also have stayed in a record amount of accommodation. The Cayman Islands now has more than 7,000 rooms available for guest across the price spectrum from luxury hotel suites to B&Bs available through online platforms such as Airbnb.

Kirkconnell said that the projected spending of $1 billion for this year came from both stay-over and cruise visitors. But given the distribution, the bulk comes from overnight guests. In addition, they are expected to have contributed more than $36 million to government coffers in accommodation tax as well as duty on the goods they buy.

Kirkconnell said the ministry was committed to keeping the tourism growth going and was targetting a 5% growth in 2020 to keep ahead of the competition. He said the promotion of Cayman would be harder next year because of the presidential election in the United States, where candidates will be buying airtime and pushing up marketing costs.

Although he outlined the good news about overnight tourism, the minister revealed little about the situation relating to Cayman Airways and the grounded Max 8 aircraft. Lauding the airline’s ability to fill the gaps, he said that he would have detailed information on costs and the current lease situation ready for Finance Committee.

Kirkconnell stated that cruise tourism was down on last year by around 5.9%, largely due to the return of destinations that had been impacted by hurricane damage in 2017. Nevertheless, the sector remains on target for well over 1.8 million guests. Justifying the need for the port to keep Cayman in the cruise business, he gave some confusing figures about the duty cruise guests contribute.

The minister said that cruise passengers pay duty on duty free goods and so contributed a significant amount to government coffers. Cruise passenger spend is eclipsed by overnight guests and it’s not clear from Kirkconnell’s comments how much duty they actually contribute from spending here compared to how much government collects from accommodation tax, as well as spending in bars, car rentals, restaurants, shops and on trips.

Following the minister’s budget contribution, the Department of Tourism issued a press release to announce that the Cayman Islands have reached the 7,000 room milestone, noting that one thousand rooms had been added in just the last three years.

“We have seen continued interest from the community to embrace entrepreneurship opportunities in tourism through homesharing, which accounts for 32.2% of the total rooms now available,” Kirkconnell said in the release.

During his address and in the release he spoke about the commitment to offer training for people renting rooms through Airbnb, saying they are ambassadors for the country.

“As the Cayman Islands gears up for what is anticipated to be another active winter season around the globe, we encourage our tourism partners, whether new to the industry or long-established, to continue providing our world-renowned warmth through our Caymankind hospitality and our rich cultural experiences,” he added.

