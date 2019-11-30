Man found dead outside GT bar

Cayman Islands ambulance (file photo)

(CNS): Police are seeking help from the public to piece together what happened to a man who was found dead outside Bananas Bar in Dolphin Plaza off Eastern Avenue in central George Town at around 3:40am on Saturday morning. Emergency services were dispatched to the location following a report of a man being in distress. When they arrived they found the man was unresponsive. He was taken by ambulance to hospital but was pronounced dead.

Police said they do not yet know what happened to the man before the call was made to 911. “Circumstances surrounding this incident are still unclear and detectives are seeking the assistance of witnesses who were present and can provide an insight as to what took place,” an RCIPS spokesperson said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.

