Man critically injured in fight

(CNS): A man is in critical condition after he was reportedly hit in the head several times during a fight on School Road, George Town, yesterday morning. Police said they were called to the scene following a report at around 8:15am that an altercation was taking place between two men and that weapons were involved. When police arrived they found the man who had sustained a severe head injury after being struck with an undisclosed object had already been taken to the hospital.

Detectives are now appealing for witnesses who were present during the altercation to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.

