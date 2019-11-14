Local jobless rate at 4.8%
(CNS) UPDATED: According to the 2019 Spring Labour Force Survey, compiled by the Economics and Statistics Office, the Cayman Islands’ overall unemployment rate increased from 2.8% in the Autumn 2018 report to 3%. However, this is an improvement on the Spring of 2018. Reading from the latest survey, Finance Minister Roy McTaggart revealed that the local population has grown by 5.7% compared to last year, having passed 68,000, with 54% being Caymanian.
The figures suggest that there are now 1,038 Caymanians who do not have a job. And more than half of those without a job who are looking for work have been unemployed for more than six months, the report revealed. Over 690 Caymanians who did not have a job said this was because there was no work available for them. Over 900 job hunters said they had sent resumes to employers but only around 500 said they had registered with the government’s workforce agency.
The latest statistics revealed that the labour force grew between spring 2018 and spring this year by 7.7%, or more than 3,400 people; around 500 of those new workers were Caymanians and the rest were permit holders. There are now 46,215 people with jobs in the local workforce, with 20,474 of them being Caymanians, a growth rate of 3.2% over the spring 2018 estimate.
The document also revealed that well over half of the workforce earns less than $3600pcm and underemployment where workers who could or would like to be working for a full week can find only part-time work is also undermining the figures.
The underemployed accounted for 3.3 percent of all of those in work but 3.9% of working Caymanians said they were underemployed. The group with the highest level of underemployment was those over 65 years of age. Almost 7% of that group who are in work said they want to do more.
In his budget statement, Friday, McTaggart predicted that the overall unemployment rate for 2020 was forecast to be 3.5% and 3.6% in 2021. Government has been pushing the concept that Cayman is now close to full employment. But there indications that may not be the case.
Registration for the NiCE clean-up programme, which was held Wednesday at the Lion’s Centre, has shown an unexpected increase for the winter initiative.
Over 700 people showed up and more than 600 registered for the work which begins at the end of this month for three weeks. The number of people increased significantly on last year when less than 400 people joined the Christmas programme. During the summer the numbers had increased slightly to 480 which would be expected given the lower number of jobs around then for seasonal workers.
But with Cayman now in the high season for tourism officials were hoping to see a fall in numbers again but the increase suggests that either the unemployment figures are going in a different direction than government statistics suggests or people are leaving lowered paid work to take up the government’s temporary but better paid offer.
See the Budget Address in the CNS Library
That is an amazing percentage and represents almost total employment. Again we are the envy of the world.
5% unemployment is huge when you consider the size of Cayman…
Can we please talk about the obvious discrimination Caymanians face when trying to find work. It’s no secret that a company will hire an American or Brit over a Caymanian just because of simple things like our accent. Apparently our accent is too ghetto for the workplace but the British accent is fine? We need to address the blatant racism that is present here but y’all aren’t ready for that conversation….
I thought they said the population was 65,813 about 6 weeks ago? But it’s 68,000 now? Or did I read that wrong? 54% Caymanian isn’t a lot in terms of the native people… I’m not anti-expat, in fact my parents are from elsewhere in the Caribbean, and I was born and raised here, but I just think that the native people should be the majority of a country. Caymanians keep the island’s culture alive, that’s why I’m so proud to be born a caymanian even if I’m not blood, I would hate to see it lost to an immigrant majority that kicks the culture to the side and continues down a stale path for the future of cayman. I think we should only take in a certain number of people a year and give Caymanians the chance to find a well paying job.
No one want to acknowledge underemployed…it effects work permit revenue….even the WORC job board makes you sign in to SEE positions….only reason is they know employed won’t sign up as with all people you don’t really want current employer to see they are looking. WORC is the most effective agency for circumventing the regulations.
‘Over 690 Caymanians who did not have a job said this was because there was no work available for them.’ Possibly because they want jobs they’re not remotely qualified for or are simply unemployable.
A few years ago I interviewed a number of unemployed Caymanian teenagers. They were all high school drop outs but when you asked what sort of work they were looking for the answers included things like ‘architect’ and ‘accountant’. If they’d been prepared to get out there, roll their sleeves up and get dirty there was work for them – that’s what the ex-pats on WPs do – but they didn’t want to do that!
As for 900 who sent out resumes? Have you ever seen what they send you? It’s scary!
And if they do come in for interview (most don’t) they’ll talk patois (street talk if you like) or break off to answer their cell phone and talk to friends during it. Would you employ them?
Get real folks – the days of the entitlement society are over. If you want a job you’ve got to work for it.
Or they turn up for interview clearly stoned out of their skulls – my employer has had that a few times.
The fact is there are plenty of Caymanians prepared to work and they’re the ones who have jobs.
I think you missed something here..We are writing off these young people. Instead of doing that we should be encouraging them to go back to school and get their GED. Government is always spouting off about how much surplus we have but our schools are still failing our kids who just get thrown out to the world ill-equipped to be employable citizens.
I have often heard that the politicians prefer to “dumb down” the people because you can always through them a ham, turkey or refrigerator once a year and they are guaranteed a vote..
The Education system has to change. It continues to fail us..
If the Caymanians importing labor via multiple “work permits of convenience” were caught by Enforcement and prosecuted by the Crown we would not have this much unemployment.
The numbers are crap. There are at least 30,000 expats on work permits of some kind or another. Government has no idea how many Caymanians there are, and certainly not enough detail to declare them in the majority.