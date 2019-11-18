MLAs must listen to their constituents

Allison Lovinggood writes: Having attended in person at the Legislative Assembly, and watched on television and on the CIG channel on YouTube the live debates regarding the cruise berthing facility, my heart is broken, broken beyond repair. I only gathered from a few elected officials that they surveyed their constituents to find out their views on this much heated debate. To those minority elected officials who did reach out to their constituents, a heart-felt thank you, and I am sorry I do not live in your electoral district.

Regardless of the topic at hand, I am extremely disappointed at the lack of dialogue between the majority of the elected representatives and their constituents, especially in my particular electoral district of West Bay South. For the weeks leading up to the debate never did the elected official nor any “party representatives” knock on my door and ask me or other registered voters that live in my house our opinion on the upcoming debate.

I am confident I am speaking for the majority of those registered voters in my same electoral district. However, the elected representative for my electoral district along with several other elected representatives, debated stating their position based on their thoughts (perhaps as a registered voter themselves), their agendas but NOT those of the people that put them in their positions and that actually pay their salaries.

The purpose of the elected officials is to represent the people that elected them, not ignore them. How many people now feel like they hired the wrong person? How I wish there was a “probationary period”!

Registered voters of the Cayman Islands, I encourage us to all to wake up! Never forget this special debate, especially in 2021. Let the recency effect remain at the forefront of our minds when election time comes. Like any good boss, if you have to do the work of your employee, why would you need to keep them?

I do not recall hearing in the opening remarks that there were dialogues between the government and the local shipping companies that concurred that we need to bring in bigger ships. Did they have such meeting with the local shipping companies? And if so, did they agree that this route would lower the cost of shipping?

In my common-sense mind (not an expert of the shipping industry) this would be quite the opposite; bigger ships, means more crew, more fuel and overall more operating costs. Did government think to consult with our local shipping companies? If they did, perhaps I missed that consultation report, and someone could clarify.

The government has an arm called the Department of Environment. Has our Cabinet ever thought of using our own local DoE to carry out an environmental impact assessment, once again utilizing our own local resources? It surely would be more cost effective, and the plethora of experience and knowledge under that department is astounding. I would not underestimate the director, Gina Ebanks-Petrie, and her team’s ability to produce such an assessment.

Typically, it is the way of the registered voters to stand by quietly and observe, but we must educate ourselves, not for us, “but for our children and our grandchildren”, as Bernie Bush said.

Like Ezzard Miller said, “Go speak with master mariners in your family; see what they have to say; do not take it from any foreign expert; take it from our local experts.” If you are fortunate enough to still have them alive, give them the time they are due and educate yourselves on this matter of national importance.

Let us all turn our bark into an intense bite and get passionate about this issue of national importance that will have a major impact on our beautiful island.

Grand Cayman will be ‘An Island that Time will Forget’ if this cruise berthing facility deal goes through. Go out on the 19th of December and vote no!

Do not sit at home and think that your vote does not count – registered voters matter! Take back our island! We do not live in a communist country where dictatorship rules. We have a voice, let’s use it.

Related

Category: development, Local News, Viewpoint