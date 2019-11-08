High spending expected in budget

Premier Alden McLaughlin talks to Donna Bush about the budget on CIGTV

(CNS): The Unity Government will be presenting its final budget for this administration on Friday and it is expected to be a high spending one. Premier Alden McLaughlin said it will address a range of social issues over the two-year period that it covers. He said there will be additional provision for the vulnerable, education, security and roads. But he also said there will be a significant surplus again and that the budget complies with all of the requirements of the Public Management and Finance Law.

Speaking to CIGTV this week, he pointed out that, along with the money for roads, it will also provide finance for a transportation survey. McLaughlin had announced this in his Strategic Policy Statement in April. Given the stresses on the country’s infrastructure, with the growing population, the premier said there were significant challenges to address but he was going to put in place the foundations for longer term strategies to solve the traffic trouble.

The premier also spoke about the dump and the challenges that have surrounded getting the national waste management project off the ground. He said that people would soon see improvements there and that “Mount Trashmore will start to look like a grassy hill”.

The premier urged people to tune in to the government TV, Radio Cayman or watch the budget online, as he reminded the public that it is their money his government will be spending.

The opening of parliament for the Budget session will follow a ceremonial inspection of the RCIPS Guard-of-Honour by Governor Martyn Roper Friday morning. He will then deliver his first throne speech before the minister of finance delivers the technical budget plan and the premier the supporting policy statement.

Related

Category: Government Finance, Politics