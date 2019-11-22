Gunshot report false, say cops

(CNS): Reports of gunshots being fired in West Bay yesterday have not been confirmed by the police, who were in the district in force yesterday. A spokesperson for the RCIPS said there was no report about weapons being discharged in the Logwoods area of the district but officers were there conducting proactive operations. They did not confirm if that was related to the ongoing murder investigation but said there were no updates yet that could be shared with the public.

It is now more than a week since Shaquille Demario Bush (24) was gunned down and killed near his home in Daisy Lane in West Bay. Immediately after the discovery of the Bush’s body, a 44-year-old man, who is believed to be his father, was arrested on suspicion of murder.

He and a 30-year-old Bodden Town woma, who was arrested shortly afterwards in connection with the killing, have both been released on police bail. Police have not confirmed any further arrests.

