Gov’t warned EIA needed for road extension
(CNS): Government is pointing the finger at the National Conservation Council for delaying the start of the East-West Arterial Extension, despite knowing for five years that if it wanted to press ahead with this road it would need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA). A screening report from the Department of Environment for the NCC laid out the reasons why in 2016, but the department had previously warned government in 2014 that an EIA would be necessary because the road will slice through the Central Mangove Wetlands (CMW). At that time the premier made it clear that one would be undertaken.
But with traffic jams reaching unprecedented levels, government is currently battling to find not just immediate short-term fixes but long-term plans as well, and is now desperate to get the road started. In April the premier said the project would be fast-tracked and the money would be in the budget, which is expected to be delivered on Friday.
However, government is now seeking to avoid conducting an EIA, despite committing to one in the past and knowing that it would be required for several years.
The need for an EIA is based not just on the conservation threat posed by the planned highway but because of the impact it will have on drainage and flooding in the area.
An EIA would also examine the justification and inform government whether or not this extension would solve the traffic congestion issues for eastern commuters. While the minister responsible for roads has implied that the road is now desperately needed, the project will not necessarily address the bottleneck in the Red Bay area, which is where the current problem lies.
In its 2016 screening for the entire ten mile extension all the way to Frank Sound, the DoE outlined the importance of the wetlands. Although the government currently wants to take the arterial just to Bodden Town, this will still see the road cut through this ecologically sensitive site.
“As the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, the CMW is critical to many important natural processes which are vital to the long-term well being of the residents of the Cayman Islands,” the DoE experts who conducted the screening stated. “It is part of a large scale waterflow system, filtering and conditioning the surface water and shallow ground water which supports the mangrove communities and flows into North Sound.”
In addition, the area protects against storms and helps with flood mitigation, shoreline stabilisation and erosion control; it recharges the freshwater lens and sucks out retention sediments and pollutants, and exports organic matter to the North Sound. It helps stabilise local climate conditions, stores carbon and provides nursery grounds and habitat for a variety of marine and terrestrial biodiversity, including species under threat.
This mangrove habitat has been designated as an important bird area, supporting more than 80% of the local population of West Indian whistling duck, the endemic Cayman parrot and threatened mangrove species.
While the need for an EIA on the impact on climate and conservation is clear, the need for the assessment is also fuelled by the impact it could have on the hydrology and drainage patterns of the area, which means a flood risk assessment will be needed.
The need for EIA on major projects that pose a threat to Cayman’s natural habitat forms part of the National Conservation law, one of the areas the government’s review of the legislation wanted to address. But committee that Premier Alden McLaughlin convened to look at the legislation, which he has described in the past as “ridiculous” and has implied he wanted to water down, has not met since the summer, CNS has learned.
See screening report on the E-W Arterial Extension and related NCC meeting minutes in the CNS Library
Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature
Could Governor Roper please confirm whether this circumstance accords with his understanding of any reasonable standard of good governance?
Build the road
Is this the same “DoE” that “forgot” to object to The development that destroyed a turtle nesting area???
Is this the same DoE that has no issue with the destruction of the mangrove forest on the West Bay peninsula???
Anyone who has the benefit of a proper road(s) network on the western end of the island, and now claims that no more roads are needed, are just as hypocritical as the DoE!
And how pray tell will the extension eliminate the congestion coming in to George Town? It will only mean that you may get to the congestion earlier.
What is needed is to open up the bottleneck at the western end of the LAP bypass and finish the other two lanes on Bobby Thompson Way.
But that won’t happen because McBush is there protecting the interests of his people and dear Alden simply has to toe the line.
VOTE THEM OUT!!!
Doing an EIA for a rural road through miles and miles of bush is absurd. Get on with it. No doubt some wildlife will have to move a few hundred meters. That’s exactly why they have legs and wings.
At best you will just get to the bottleneck a little quicker. Seems like they just want to change the subject—what to do when all traffic has to go through one roundabout.
Just designate 1 lane for school-bound traffic. Allow vehicles to bypass the Red Bay roundabout via old prospect and a 3rd lane into South Sound. Have police monitor to confirm that only school buses and vehicles carrying children are using South Sound between 6-8am.
Oh, give Joey a break. He forgot about the EIA because he was so busy travelling to Monaco and other glamourous places to promote the Cayman Islands.
Our government is such a shit show. Change is a coming!!!
That’s a scary thought. Careful what you wish for.
Just as in Parkinson’s Law where we are told that “work expands to fill time ” ,so it is with building more roads. More roads will mean more automobiles and worse bottlenecks . Until we realize that something has to be done about importation of automobiles ,the Cayman Islands will have to cope with unresolved traffic jams.
The problem with the political directorate is that it lacks thinkers . Perhaps we should focus less on the cruise ship pier and place more energy on solving the trffic problem.
With 75% of Cayman Islands GDP derived from a back bending, hoop-jumping Financial Sector, under a never-ending global compliance magnifying glass, those voters (you would think) should have a vested interest in improving the real and perceived governance problems of the Cayman Islands. It’s become obvious that this regime has no self-interest in applying rudimentary PCAMLCTF and conflict compliance to itself, delivering required transparency/performance, or, it seems, amending past lies to the truth.
1. Nobody is currently lobbying to change the eligibility requirements in the Constitution, spec. §61(1) e&f, to expand the puddle of candidates we cycle through.
2. Nobody is (really) compelling the enactment of Standards in Public Life Law, required under §117, louder than a whisper.
The competence of our governance will NEVER improve with the lowest bar of the current status quo.
Despite half-hearted periodic mentions of SIPL, the LA appears to be very comfortable with how things are/have been, and will oppose, reject, and squirm, to avoid being called out in hopes for their continued enjoyment of protocol/airport/airline/radio show perks and hopefully some future turn at the enrichment through.
The voters, therefore, need to be the drivers of any change. It needs to happen with sufficient lead-time before an election for those candidates of good character to become open to the idea of working with anyone who wasn’t arrested or forced into an unscheduled early retirement.