Gov’t warned EIA needed for road extension

Wetlands near Midland Acres, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Government is pointing the finger at the National Conservation Council for delaying the start of the East-West Arterial Extension, despite knowing for five years that if it wanted to press ahead with this road it would need to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA). A screening report from the Department of Environment for the NCC laid out the reasons why in 2016, but the department had previously warned government in 2014 that an EIA would be necessary because the road will slice through the Central Mangove Wetlands (CMW). At that time the premier made it clear that one would be undertaken.

But with traffic jams reaching unprecedented levels, government is currently battling to find not just immediate short-term fixes but long-term plans as well, and is now desperate to get the road started. In April the premier said the project would be fast-tracked and the money would be in the budget, which is expected to be delivered on Friday.

However, government is now seeking to avoid conducting an EIA, despite committing to one in the past and knowing that it would be required for several years.

The need for an EIA is based not just on the conservation threat posed by the planned highway but because of the impact it will have on drainage and flooding in the area.

An EIA would also examine the justification and inform government whether or not this extension would solve the traffic congestion issues for eastern commuters. While the minister responsible for roads has implied that the road is now desperately needed, the project will not necessarily address the bottleneck in the Red Bay area, which is where the current problem lies.

In its 2016 screening for the entire ten mile extension all the way to Frank Sound, the DoE outlined the importance of the wetlands. Although the government currently wants to take the arterial just to Bodden Town, this will still see the road cut through this ecologically sensitive site.

“As the ecological heart of Grand Cayman, the CMW is critical to many important natural processes which are vital to the long-term well being of the residents of the Cayman Islands,” the DoE experts who conducted the screening stated. “It is part of a large scale waterflow system, filtering and conditioning the surface water and shallow ground water which supports the mangrove communities and flows into North Sound.”

In addition, the area protects against storms and helps with flood mitigation, shoreline stabilisation and erosion control; it recharges the freshwater lens and sucks out retention sediments and pollutants, and exports organic matter to the North Sound. It helps stabilise local climate conditions, stores carbon and provides nursery grounds and habitat for a variety of marine and terrestrial biodiversity, including species under threat.

This mangrove habitat has been designated as an important bird area, supporting more than 80% of the local population of West Indian whistling duck, the endemic Cayman parrot and threatened mangrove species.

While the need for an EIA on the impact on climate and conservation is clear, the need for the assessment is also fuelled by the impact it could have on the hydrology and drainage patterns of the area, which means a flood risk assessment will be needed.

The need for EIA on major projects that pose a threat to Cayman’s natural habitat forms part of the National Conservation law, one of the areas the government’s review of the legislation wanted to address. But committee that Premier Alden McLaughlin convened to look at the legislation, which he has described in the past as “ridiculous” and has implied he wanted to water down, has not met since the summer, CNS has learned.

See screening report on the E-W Arterial Extension and related NCC meeting minutes in the CNS Library

