Gov’t and bidders to meet public on port

(CNS): Over three months after announcing a consortium involving cruise lines, a marine engineering firm and a local contractor had been selected as the preferred bidder on the cruise port project, the tourism ministry and those bidders will all come face to face with the public. Government will be hosting a series of public meetings in partnership with the group known as Verdant Isle Port Partners, giving people a chance to quiz all those involved before the referendum on the project next month.

Eight meetings are planned to take place across the island, starting on Tuesday, 12 November, at 7pm at the Mary Miller Hall, where officials from the ministry and Verdant Isle will make presentations and answer questions about the project.

“These meetings are an opportunity for the public to get more information on the project and have their questions answered before Referendum Day,” said Premier Alden McLaughlin. “It is vital that the public is able to weigh up the issues and make an informed choice based on facts, and not on hearsay, opinions or assumptions.”

Despite government’s constant misrepresentation and continued failure to justify the project, the premier accused those campaigning against it of spreading misinformation, causing confusion and casting doubt on the CIG’s reasons for wanting to move ahead.

Deputy Premier Moses Kirkconnell said government had been accused of keeping secrets and not sharing information about the cruise port project but that, in fact, all of the various studies and reports had been posted online since in 2015 for the public to review and scrutinise. In addition, 30 press releases have been issued and four public meetings and two press conferences have been held to keep the public abreast of developments.

However, it is more than a year since the government held an open meeting about the port project and Kirkconnell, the tourism minister, has refused to attend other meetings about the project.

Government has throughout been reluctant to answer questions and explain why it believes the development of piers for what will remain only one mega cruise ship for many years to come is justified.

In order to accommodate Royal Caribbean’s one Oasis class ship in the Western Caribbean, government is proposing to directly dredge around 14 acres of coral, kill another twenty or more acres indirectly, equating to a loss of more than CI$26 million annually to the tourism economy. That loss will come from the destruction of reefs and wrecks in George Town harbour and from the closure of watersports operators and harbour-front restaurants.

As government continues to push its claim of transparency, it said this set of meetings will provide the opportunity for people to discuss the environmental factors, which have always been the central platform for those who object to the project. Government is making claims about the relocation of coral that many experts have said are way beyond the realms of possibility and are exceptionally misleading.

“It is understandable that some people still want to learn more about the project,” Kirkconnell said in a release, indicating that officials will be outlining “the innovative steps being taken to protect our environment,” she added, “Now that the bidding process has concluded and Verdant Isle is identified as the preferred bidder, much more information is being shared with the public, as we always assured it would be.”

The CPR will also be hosting a meeting at the court house at 6:30pm on 20 November where they will highlighting their concerns about how government has managed this process and the environmental concerns.

For more information related to the cruise berthing and cargo enhancement project visit the Support our Tourism website, the CPR Website or connect to either on Facebook.

The dates for the public meetings are as follows:

