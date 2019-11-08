Governor warns MLAs over same-sex issue

Governor Martyn Roper delivers the 2019 Throne Speech

(CNS): Governor Martyn Roper issued a warning to politicians to be careful how they speak about the LGBTQ community when they address the issues raised by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal’s ruling, delivered Thursday, directing government to implement a form of civil partnerships for same-sex couples. But the governor also indicated that the order from the court calling for the legislature to act “expeditiously” will not necessarily be as immediate as the judges ordered when he said government should act with “reasonable haste”.

At the end of his brief throne speech, outlining where government will be spending a massive amount of public cash over the last two years of this administration, he referred to yesterday’s ruling, which overturned the chief justice’s ruling legalising same-sex marriage in the Day-Bodden case.

Roper said, “It is my firm belief that the government should act with reasonable haste to comply with the court’s directions. As governor, and the representative of Her Majesty the Queen, it is my strong wish that, despite strong beliefs and opinions, everyone in this Honourable House treats everyone with courtesy, dignity and respect,” he said.

During his two-hour long budget address, the premier also gave passing mention to the court’s findings when he urged his parliamentary colleagues to address the issue rather than leave it for the UK to impose a law, as he finally acknowledged that politicians could no longer abdicate their responsibility.

But despite that admission, he said that any draft legislation to provide for the change would not happen until next year. But he did not specify when, even though the court had directed government to act immediately because of the continued breech and violations of the human rights of the family at the heart of the case.

See the governor's Throne Speech in the CNS Library

