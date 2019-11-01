Gimistory back for 20th anniversary

(CNS): The much loved local storytelling festival, which was missed by many when it was cancelled last year, is back this month to celebrate its 20th anniversary. Gimistory will return to local beaches and other outdoor venues at the end of this month, when talented local and international storytellers will entertain audiences under the stars with cultural yarns, comedy capers, musical magic and spooky tales.

Category: Art & Entertainment, Local News