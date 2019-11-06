Ganja smugglers jailed for six years
(CNS): Two Jamaican nationals caught with more than a 1,000lbs of ganja on board a canoe this summer have been jailed for six years. In one of the stiffest penalties yet handed down to ganja smugglers, Rovan Pemo Johnson (33) and Albert Roy Campbell (59), who admitted trying to smuggle the haul with an estimated street value of over CI$1 million, were caught in July 38 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman.
The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit found the boat with the two men, who are both from Westmoreland, drifting after encountering engine trouble. The officers arrested the men and brought them, the drugs and the boat to shore. Johnson and Campbell, who have been on remand since they were effectively caught red handed, pleaded guilty in September.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
If there were no customers in Cayman the 1000 lbs. of ganja would be worthless. We know Cayman has a demand for the product. By restricting the supply the price and profits go up. As long as the spiff for lunch, after school joint (Mom and Dad act like they don’t know or smell) bunch is willing to pay, the law of supply and demand will prevail. Even if the kids have no school lunch
144,000 people live in Westmoreland out of 2.9 million people in Jamaica as a whole.
The minimum wage there is 200 usd/month. There are many, many more people there who would love to make a year’s salary in one day.
Why some choose to celebrate this as a huge victory is beyond me. Do the math, to imprison these two for 6 years will cost of over half a million dollars out of our tax money.
While hundreds of Caymanians still consume the herb we throw money at a problem that we could solve and profit from same time. Colorado has made over a billion in tax revenue which goes towards building schools etc. Look it up don’t take my word for it.
Where there is demand, some will supply it. Allow Caymanians to grow their own medicine instead of importing it from Canada. Mexico is legal too and will likely jump into the export game too. Imagine the tourism tax money and employment in retail we could generate if Cannabis were legalized.
You can sit around at home all day and overdose on alcohol if you want yet I can buy it on a Sunday evening, get plastered while smoking tobacco, throw up, then show up to work hungover the next day legally. It is time to stop picking sides.
Slap on the wrist. These drugs weren’t for domestic consumption, they were being trans-shipped through the Cayman Islands. My source on that is a former RCIPS officer. So we caught the people transporting the stuff? That still leaves the ones who funded it in business and untouched. I’d have locked these two away until they gave up the names of the people behind it all.
Better still legalise ganja and put the scumbags out of business.
Well done judge!! This will take the wind out of their sails (no pun intended). It’s time these scumbags realised that if they do the crime, they do the time. Unfortunately, there’ll be 6yrs of costs keeping them in Northward. Every person should be given long term jail sentences for trafficking or consumption of illegal drugs. This is the only way to help combat this disgusting crime. It’s a pity they weren’t caught out in Thailand. They wouldn’t see the light of day for many years longer than that.