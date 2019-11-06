Ganja smugglers jailed for six years

Drug canoe seized 25 July

(CNS): Two Jamaican nationals caught with more than a 1,000lbs of ganja on board a canoe this summer have been jailed for six years. In one of the stiffest penalties yet handed down to ganja smugglers, Rovan Pemo Johnson (33) and Albert Roy Campbell (59), who admitted trying to smuggle the haul with an estimated street value of over CI$1 million, were caught in July 38 miles off the coast of Grand Cayman.

The RCIPS Joint Marine Unit found the boat with the two men, who are both from Westmoreland, drifting after encountering engine trouble. The officers arrested the men and brought them, the drugs and the boat to shore. Johnson and Campbell, who have been on remand since they were effectively caught red handed, pleaded guilty in September.

