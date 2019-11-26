Five new locally acquired dengue cases

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): Public health officials said there have been eight new cases of dengue fever confirmed in Cayman since the last update on 8 November; five of those cases involved local transmission as the patients had no recent travel history. Over the last few weeks 37 results have been received from the Caribbean Public Health Agency, which confirmed the latest cases. The total number of confirmed dengue cases since October is now 23, fourteen of which were acquired here and nine overseas.

Patients have been distributed between East End, George Town, West Bay and Bodden Town in this latest outbreak.

Since the start of the year the Cayman Islands has sent 139 samples to CARPHA to be investigated for dengue. Of that number, 33 people were admitted to the Cayman Islands Hospital and Health City showing clinical symptoms that might potentially be dengue.

The Public Health Department’s Surveillance Unit continues to deploy systematic and enhanced surveillance measures, working closely with government and private sector physicians to review reports of suspected dengue.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2648. For advice on mosquito control, contact MRCU on 949-2557 in Grand Cayman, or 948-2223 on Cayman Brac; and Department of Environmental Health on 949-6696 in Grand Cayman, or 948-2321 in Cayman Brac.

Category: Health, health and safety