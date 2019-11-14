Father arrested in murder case

(CNS): The RCIPS have now confirmed that a 44-year-old man from West Bay has been arrested for the murder of Shaquille Demario Bush (24) who was gunned down in Daisy Lane on Wednesday night. Police have not yet revealed however, that according to local sources the man is the victim’s father. The suspect remains in police custody and investigators are still appealing for witnesses to the shooting.

Bush was believed to be associated with a local gang as is his father both of whom are no strangers to the criminal justice system. Bush was jailed in 2014 for two years when he was still a teenager after blinding a 62 year old man during what the court heard was an unprovoked attack in which the victim was blinded in one eye after bush hit him over the head with a glass bottle.

During the sentencing hearing defence attorney’s had described Bush as a “product of a very unfortunate environment.”

Bush was also a suspect in the murder of special Olympian Solomon ‘Solly’ Webster who was killed in what appeared to be the cross fire of a gang dispute in West Bay. Bush was said to be one of the men involved in a dispute with Jose Sanchez the man who was eventually tried and acquitted or Webster’s murder.

Meanwhile, his father the man understood to be in custody and under investigation for his murder was himself acquitted in 2011 of the gang related killing of Alric Peddie.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting of Shaquille Bush is asked to contact Detective Inspector Collins Oremule at 936-8746.

