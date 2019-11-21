Expert warns coral relocation won’t work

Dr Carrie Manfrino, CCMI President and coral expert, at the CPR group’s meeting

(CNS): Central Caribbean Marine Institute President Dr Carrie Manfrino, a respected oceanographer and coral expert, has warned that the proposed relocation of coral from the George Town Harbour will not work and all that Cayman is guaranteed by the port project is widespread destruction of the local marine eco-systems. She said the technique that the group selected to build the dock is planning to use is not going to deliver what is being promised.

Speaking Wednesday night at the official launch of the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) group’s campaign in the run-up to the national poll, Manfrino outlined the problems with reef restoration, the misleading claims by those involved in the cruise berthing project proposal and the inherent dangers posed to the reefs in the direct line of dredging as well as those much further afield. And she reiterated her concerns about Seven Mile Beach.

Based on research by scientists at CCMI, compiled just last month from five different sites, she told the audience that the reefs in George Town Harbour have significant cover, even better than in Little Cayman.

“We measured and identified coral, fish and algae species,” she said, explaining that the “coral cover was remarkably higher in the harbour where the dredging will occur than at any of the other sites”.

Manfrino revealed that one area near the Balboa wreck in the harbour, which would would be dredged as part of the project, had as much as 58% coral cover. “It’s shocking really,” she noted.

Given the quality of the reefs in the harbour and their importance to the wider marine eco-system, including Seven Mile Beach, the planned destruction is even more concerning. And the CCMI president made it clear that the science of relocation is still in the early stages of development.

The Verdant Isle Port Partners, the consortium selected to build the dock, has contracted Dr David Vaughan to move the coral. But Manfrino said that his work on micro-fragmentation is a long way from proving successful, she said.

“Restoration of reef communities on the scale that is being proposed has not ever been successful and the restoration of damaged reefs in the Cayman Islands has not been successful,” she told attendees. “The restoration that is being promoted to the Cayman Islands community has resulted in only five large mound corals using the micro-fragmenting technique and it took many years to accomplish this.”

She explained that to fulfill the promise that is being made about relocating and replacing the coral that will be lost, VIPP would need to replant millions of fragments, which will take decades.

Demonstrating the limited success of coral relocation and regrowth, Manfrino pointed to the work that Polaris, the company that is partnering with the Verdant Isle group and bringing in Dr Vaughan, has been doing at the area off Grand Cayman where the luxury yacht Tatoosh caused serious anchor damage in 2016.

While this work has been promoted as extremely successful, Manfrino said the reality is that they were only able to reattach coral in some of the damaged area, and although 89% of that reattached coral is still alive after two years, 80% of the damaged area is dead.

The complete data set for this work is now available, Manfrino said, and the results were conclusive.

“They could restore only a only a fraction of the corals at this site and the majority of corals are dead,” she said. “The obvious conclusion is that the damaged site has not been restored at all and the overall restoration work was a complete failure.”

The coral expert also noted that the environmental impact assessment by Baird in 2015 clearly outlined the high risks due to dredging, construction and the destruction of the harbour reefs.

“The turbidity from the continuous propulsion of ships near shore is likely to cause coral mortality,” she warned. If living reefs are not productive, they will ultimately no longer provide sand or protection from wave energy to the island, she said, reiterating the CCMI’s previous warning that Seven Mile Beach remains at risk.

Manfrino said that the idea that any form of coral relocation at this point could be like-for-like mitigation for what would be destroyed was not true. She urged people to vote no in the referendum to preserve Cayman’s marine habitat, as she warned that voting yes would condemn the health of the reefs and beaches.

