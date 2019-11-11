Equality means marriage, say LGBTQ activists

(CNS): As government drags its heels over an order to implement a legal framework equivalent to marriage for same-sex couples, a local group advocating for LGBTQ equality in Cayman has said that until same-sex couples can marry, they will not be equal. Following the appeal court ruling overturning the chief justice’s decision to legalise gay marriage, addressing the human rights violations of a family who petitioned the court, Colours Cayman said civil unions are a consolation prize.

Billie Bryan, the founder of the group pressing for the rights of the LGBTQ community, said that while she applauded the Court of Appeal for reprimanding the Cayman Islands Government for deliberately allowing the continued violation of the rights of same-sex couples, the judges had left government holding all the cards.

Responding to the outcome of the government’s appeal against the same-sex marriage case brought by Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, Bryan pointed out that, given the appeal court’s interpretation of the Cayman Constitution and its reluctance to make a firm demand for the legalisation of same-sex marriage, the judges had effectively given government a “licence to keep dragging its heels”.

The court issued a directive that government must move expeditiously to provide a mechanism that would allow Day, a Caymanian, and Bodden to legalise their relationship and address the limbo status of their adopted daughter, but the panel did not give a specific deadline.

When Premier Alden McLaughlin appeared in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, he acknowledged the ruling and the fact that government must now act. However, he kicked the same-sex union can into next year at the earliest, calling into question the court’s use of the term “expeditiously”.

This means that Day and Bodden and their child continue to face breaches of their rights to a private family life and freedom of movement, among other violations.

Colours Cayman commended the couple’s courage, strength and tenacity through the battle to have their relationship accepted in Day’s country of birth and the path they are laying towards a brighter and more inclusive future for Cayman.

But Bryan noted that when the government eventually gets around to addressing the court order, it will be only “functionally equivalent to marriage” for same-sex couples, which is likely to be civil unions, “which serve as something of a stand-in for actual marriage”.

“We believe we speak for the majority of our LGBT+ community and its supporters when we say that civil unions are a consolation prize that we will not be contented with. Despite the privileges they may afford, they ultimately perpetuate divisiveness and make anyone who doesn’t identify as heterosexual into second class citizens,” Bryan stated. “As it stands, we’re now anticipating government to deliver a half-measure solution to act as a compromise that will only drag things out even more.”

Bryan said this latest ruling could only be corrected by an appeal to the Privy Council in London. At this point, Day and Bodden have not said whether or not they will press on to the higher court but it remains under serious consideration.

“No matter the direction our government proposes to take in order to appease the Court of Appeal, this fight isn’t over until true marriage equality is achieved in the Cayman Islands for all its people,” Bryan added.

Related

Category: Community, Laws, Local News, Politics