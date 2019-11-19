Elections Office working on postal ballots

Elections Supervisor Wesley Howell and an elections staff member with postal ballots

(CNS): The Elections Office is now receiving postal ballot applications for voters who will not be on island when Cayman goes to the polls next month for the cruise port referendum. Registered voters who will travelling on Referendum Day, 19 December, can apply for a postal ballot delivered locally or overseas. The deadline for the application is Friday, 7 December, less than three weeks away.

The first batch of 146 international and locally delivered postal ballots were sent out at the beginning of this month and the office is working hard to keep dispatching what is expected to be a significant number of postal votes.

Campaigners have been worried that by setting the referendum just six days before Christmas, many people will miss the historic event, which was triggered after a nearly year-long campaign by local activists, who managed to get well over 5,300 signatures on a petition calling for the decision on the cruise port to be made by the people rather than Cabinet.

The Elections Office is also offering mobile voting for those who will be working on Referendum Day or cannot vote in person because of illness or disability.

