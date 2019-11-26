Elderly visitor dies after dive trip
(CNS): A 72-year-old man who was visiting the Cayman Islands from Mississippi died Monday afternoon following a dive in the waters around the George Town Harbour. The man had experienced difficulties while on the dive and he was brought to shore by the boat he was out with at around 2pm. The dive boat was met on North Church Street near to the Lobster Pot by police and the fire service, who took over administering first aid until the arrival of the ambulance.
The man was then taken to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police said the matter is under investigation.
The visitor is now the eleventh person to lose their life in local waters this year.
It appears as if some of these people snorkeling and diving on this island should not be allowed to. So many come here, jump in the water then we hear that they drown. Are these clients asked provide any current some health data before allowing them to get in the water? I imagine they are given a waiver form to sign that would prevent the company from being liable but apparently that is not enough. Aren’t the dive companies and tourism department a bit concern about the number of fatalities that occur yearly? To me it appears to be a worrying occurrence.