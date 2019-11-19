Eden denies hate speech then attacks LGBTs

MLA Anthony Eden makes his contribution to the 2020/21 budget debate, 18 Nov 2019

(CNS): During the budget debate on Monday opposition MLA Anthony Eden (SAV) denied engaging in hate speech about the lesbian, bisexual, gay and transgender community. But appearing to be surprised by the warning from Governor Martyn Roper about the language used in the Legislative Assembly in the past, Eden denied that people who “choose” a gay lifestyle in Cayman had ever been harassed, before going on to deride the community and depict them as sinful people.

Eden did not respond to the premier’s call to support legislation for same-sex civil unions in order to meet the direction of the court. He instead welcomed the appeal court’s decision to overturn the chief justice’s ruling that legalised same-sex marriage and said nothing at all about his position on the need for Cayman to introduce, at the very least, civil partnerships for same-sex couples.

The MLA, who has been extremely vocal in his condemnation of any rights being afforded to the LGBT community, continued to press home his homophobic position while denying that the things he said were hateful or homophobic, maintaining that they were merely a defence of Cayman’s traditional values.

He said he was puzzled by the governor’s statement and that he did not know what he was implying. Eden claimed that in his near three decades in the Legislative Assembly he could not remember any member ever badmouthing or saying “anything degrading about these people” or acting untoward towards the LGBT community.

He said many people have family members “who have chosen this lifestyle” but could not remember them being harassed in the community or being refused any services.

He went on to accuse Dr Leo Raznovich and the former governor’s daughter, Olivia Kilpatrick, of stirring up trouble and blamed the current governor for supporting the chief justice’s decision to legalise same-sex marriage. He said he should not give such an opinion when he knew nothing about Caymanian traditions. Eden then questioned why Raznovich should be allowed to be here, ignoring the fact that he is the legal spouse and dependent of a lawyer working at Maples.

Eden also attacked Colours Cayman, the only activist group in Cayman campaigning for LBGT rights here, and said that if these advocacy groups get a foothold here they will force “it” on everyone. He derided the idea that same-sex couples should be allowed to marry and suggested it would open the floodgates of children being exposed to the idea that it is normal to be gay or bisexual.

He spoke about a gay agenda that was attempting to lead to homosexual relationships being accepted as normal, before suggesting that it was evil.

The veteran MLA said he had been vilified for quoting scripture that states homosexuality is a sin, as he went on to blame gay men for the AIDS epidemic and attacked the concept of gay pride parades or any declaration by the gay community of their right to exist.

Eden spent the bulk of his 45 minutes attacking the LGBT community but also called on the government to address the traffic issue.

See Eden’s speech in the LA on CIGTV below:

Related

Category: Local News