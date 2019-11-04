Drivers take ‘no port’ campaign on road

Public bus with anti-port sign

Car owner makes objections to the port clear

(CNS): With just over seven weeks to go before voters go to the polls to decide whether or not government should press on with its controversial cruise port project, people opposing the project are stepping up the campaign. Various vehicles, including taxi drivers, have emerged on the roads with window postings urging people to vote ‘no’. Given that government has already spent more than $250,000 promoting the project, the ‘no’ campaign has a lot of catching up to do.

Government has access to the public purse but it has not introduced any campaign finance regulations or limits on spending. The grassroots opposition campaign, spearheaded by the Cruise Port Referendum group and supported by numerous environment-related non-profits, has not been offered the same use of public funds.

With the playing field so far tipped in government’s favour, the makeshift campaigning on the road and social media is helping the ‘no’ side make a mark in the face of government’s publicly funded pro-port position.

Across all three islands campaigners are working hard to raise awareness of the problems presented by the project and in particular the serious environmental threat. The National Trust has raised a catalogue of concerns about the threat to the marine environment and misleading messages about the exceptionally over-optimistic position being taken by the developers on the relocation of reefs and wrecks.

But ordinary people are also raising their concerns about the impact on the environment, infrastructure, traffic and the misleading information coming from government, the developers and the pro-port lobby, largely on social media.

The Verdant Isle group, a consortium made up of Royal Caribbean and Carnival cruise lines, local general contractor McAlpine and marine engineers Orion will be attending a series of public meetings that government is hosting this month. The first meeting will take place next week, on Tuesday 12 November, at the Mary Miller Hall, when the public is invited to attend. In addition to the presentations, the public will be able to put questions to government and members of Verdant Isle.

The government also hosted a ‘lunch and learn’ session at the government building today and is scheduled to do the same tomorrow to promote the project to civil servants. CNS contact the offices of the tourism minister, the governor and deputy governor to find out if the CPR will be offered the same access, but so far no one has responded to our enquiries.

At last week’s debate in the Legislative Assembly all of the government MLAs who spoke backed the project, with the exception of Bernie Bush, the representative for WBN who quit the government benches as a result of his opposition to the project. Government has now published the law and regulations on the gazette.

