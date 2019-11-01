Drivers fueling traffic trouble, say police

RCIPS police officers (file photo)

(CNS): Police who have been conducting traffic diversions during the morning and evening commute to and from the Eastern Districts said they have spotted a significant amount of poor and unsafe driving, which is fuelling traffic congestion. Police issued 330 speeding tickets in October and have caught drivers failing to pay attention to the road, often because they are on their phones, as officers try to keep the traffic moving.

But speeding continues to be a major concern for the RCIPS traffic unit, the police said in a general press release about the traffic troubles.

Despite the constant warnings being issued, it remains one of the most common traffic violations and, more importantly, the leading cause of crashes and road fatalities in Cayman. Officers once again implored drivers to stick to the speed limits.

Of the 330 tickets issued, around 60 were for speeds exceeding 60mph, earning those drivers fines of at least $400 each. But police are concerned about the excessive speeds they have been clocking in school zones, especially around Red Bay and Savannah primary schools. During the designated times of drop off and pick up (7- 9am and 2-4pm, Monday to Friday) the speed limit in the marked areas is 15mph.

The penalty for breaching school zone speed limits when they are in effect is $40 per mile over the speed limit, which is double the usual fine of $20. If a driver is caught doing double the speed limit of the area, they can be prosecuted in court and could lose their licence in addition to a fine.

Ten drivers were disqualified over the last year as a result of speeding in a school zone. But police have warned another 100 drivers since January who were also caught that they, too, could lose their licence.

While speeding remains a significant problem for police, officers are also concerned that even though they have issued many warnings, drivers are still carrying passengers in the back of pickup trucks.

Officers said they see this infraction regularly but it is extremely dangerous because passengers have no way of securing themselves in the event of a collision. Drivers of these vehicles will be ticketed for driving a vehicle with an unsecured load or passenger at a value of $100, officers warned.

Along with the deliberate and dangerous infractions on the roads, police are seeing a lot of carelessness and inattention, they said, which is making the traffic congestion worse, as well as presenting a danger to other road users.

Officers said a lack of attention from drivers has caused increased build-up of traffic during the rush hours. The drivers are more often than not distracted by their cell phones. Using a phone while driving is an offense, which carries a $150 fine, but if a driver using their phone causes a crash they can be charged with careless driving or other offenses.

Officers said that during the morning and evening commute they have noticed that drivers using the roundabouts are not indicating to the lane they wish to exit, which causes a build-up of traffic to occur. Failing to indicate is an offense which carries a traffic fine of $100.

