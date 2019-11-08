Dengue cases soar with batch of new results

(CNS): An additional seven people have been infected with dengue fever, officials confirmed Friday, after a batch of new results came back from Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) confirming the new cases. While two of these patients had travelled overseas to Dengue endemic locations, five acquired dengue here in the Cayman Islands. This means that since this latest outbreak began last month, 15 people have tested positive for the mosquito-transmitted fever, with nine infected locally.

To date, the confirmed cases have been distributed across most districts on Grand Cayman, with only North Side escaping any infections. Public health officials said the surveillance unit continues to deploy systematic and enhanced surveillance measures, working closely with government and private sector physicians to review reports of suspected dengue.

For more information, contact the Public Health Department on 244-2648. For advice on mosquito control, contact MRCU on 949-2557 in Grand Cayman, or 948-2223 on Cayman Brac; and Department of Environmental Health on 949-6696 in Grand Cayman, or 948-2321 in Cayman Brac.

Related

Category: Health, health and safety