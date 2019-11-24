Current state of the cruise port question

Candy Whicker writes: As it has been just over a year since I wrote about the proposed cruise-berthing facility in George Town harbour, I thought it would be useful to review what has happened in the interim, look at how much more we now know — and what we still don’t.

CPR (Cruise Port Referendum) Cayman achieved the momentous task of gathering over 5,000 signatures to trigger a people-initiated referendum on whether to build the facility as currently proposed and the Elections Office efficiently verified every single signature. For the first time in our history, on the 19th of December, the people of Cayman will vote on a matter of national importance.

In July 2019, government announced the preferred bidder and project cost. We learnt that Verdant Isle, a consortium made up of two cruise companies, Royal Caribbean and Carnival Corporation, plus McAlpine and Orion Marine Construction, had won the bid to design, build, fund and maintain the proposed facility. We learnt it will cost some U$250 million to build and that this will be paid by Verdant Isle, who will then be repaid over 25 years from passenger income. Government also said they had cut an exceptionally good deal, “unprecedented” in fact, as they will bear no cost or project risk.

So what do we now know?

Tourism numbers

The Department of Tourism website shows that in 2018 we earned US$680 million from 463,000 stayover visitors and US$200 million from 1,921,000 cruise visitors. We know that 20% of our tourism revenue comes from cruise and 80% from stayover and, as such, stayover visitors are far more valuable to us.

Jobs and the environment

We are told that 4,500 jobs rely on our cruise industry and need to be protected, it is clear however that these jobs do not rely exclusively on cruise visitors but on stayover visitors and residents also. These jobs exist now, but what of the businesses in town which rely on water activities, how many jobs will be lost here during and most likely after the build, and what of the 50 employees of the tender company once this is no longer needed?

We know that we will destroy all the coral in the dredge area. We will damage or kill all the coral in the surrounding area with silt during the build, and turbulence from propellers and thrusters will prevent any meaningful regrowth or recovery.

The consortium tells us that they will relocate the coral and rebuild the reefs, and this is commendable, but it has no guarantee of success and is really a large coral experiment rather than the real coral reefs we have now.

So the fact is that we will lose our only shore accessible snorkeling, diving and underwater tours in the harbour. We are one of the only islands in the Caribbean to have this clear water harbour with water activities which is why many of the cruise visitors come here. Why would we want to destroy that?

Those who say we shouldn’t prioritize the environment over jobs are missing the point that the environment is the main reason people come to Cayman. If we harm the environment, we will lose the jobs anyway.

The business case

In the past 20 years, overall tourist numbers have grown steadily and the Cayman economy is more robust. As a result, we have far more choice about how to develop our tourism product and can and should be more selective. We are a safe destination with a robust infrastructure and people want to come here. We know that the footprint of 2,000,000 plus cruisers per year, all the crowding, pollution, congestion and degradation that this brings to our island damages our experience and that of our higher spending, more discerning stayover visitors, who in the main love and respect our island, our culture and our natural beauty as much as we do. But they will start to go elsewhere if we allow our cruise sector to become even more dominant.

A snap shot of tourist revenue data from our Department of Tourism:

In 2018 we hosted 193,000 more cruise visitors than in 2017 and earned CI$11 million more revenue.

In 2018 we hosted 45,000 more stayover visitors than in 2017 and earned CI$182 million more revenue.

That is 16 x more revenue for a quarter of the people. This current data should inform our decisions, not a 2015 business case.

Why build a facility for our cruise visitors that will cost us many hundreds of millions of dollars in terms of lost passenger revenue and put at risk the much greater revenue we earn from our stayover tourism, especially now that Mr. O’Sullivan of Royal Caribbean stressed in October 2019 that cruise lines would not stop calling, no matter what happens with the port?

Surely now we have the perfect opportunity to develop Cayman into a predominantly high-end destination, where we prioritize the experience of the stayover visitor rather than the cruise visitor.

The global trend of high-end cruise destinations

We are in the unique position of actually having hindsight. Every day, we read of the effects of overtourism, crowding from cruise ships, pollution from mega ships moored close to beautiful places (Venice, Cannes, Santorini, Dubrovnik). We are already experiencing a taste of it ourselves with our most popular attractions, Stingray City and Public Beach, seriously overstretched on busy cruise ship days.

People all over the world who live in cruise destinations are standing up and saying enough is enough and limiting these big ships from their harbours and shores. We don’t have to get to that stage. We already host 2,000,000 cruise visitors a year and we keep the ships at a safe distance from shore. We are in a far more enviable position right now. We don’t have to try and take back our island – well, not yet.

Let’s not be 10 years behind the rest of the world on this one.

And now a few words about THE COST

We know that the facility will cost US$250 million to build and that the consortium will be repaid from the passenger tax over 25 years.

The consortium will be paid US$8.05 per passenger, which with approximately 2,000,000 passengers comes to US$16 million a year. However, this US$8.05 will be increased by 2.5% each year, so this means the payment will over double to US$36 million a year by year 25.

Clearly these figures are not exact as passengers will still land via tender initially and some US$75 million will go towards the maintenance of the facility during the 25 year period. However, if we use the governments anticipated passenger growth figure of 2,500,000, guess what the final figure paid to the consortium adds up to?

US$675 million. Let that number sink in.

So how does this all make sense? A huge return for the cruise companies, a loss of revenue for our government, potential project risk and all to fix something that’s working well already, earns us good income, is more suited to our resources and allows us to keep control of the income stream from cruise visitors?

But maybe I am being a bit unfair, as in July government said that any excessive profit will be capped if passenger numbers rise above a certain level, but that this cap had not yet been agreed. Surely this is the one most important number: without the cap we cannot assess the value of the deal at all. Without this one number, no deal has really been cut.

I leave that thought with you.

So let me recap what we still don’t know about the current proposal:

· We don’t know the full cost until the cap is negotiated

· We don’t know how many or what jobs will be created (though we know we will lose existing jobs)

· We don’t know the extent of the damage to the coral in the harbour and surrounding areas

· We don’t know if the business case really does stack up or whether stayover revenue will decline

· We don’t know if it will damage Seven Mile Beach

And we still don’t have a robust Environmental Impact Assessment on the current design.

If it just comes down to Seven Mile Beach, when our own seamen and marine biologists have warned us it will be affected, even a whisper of this risk should stop this project dead in its tracks.

What are we ALL looking to achieve and how can we do this?

· We want to protect and enhance our total tourism product,

· We want to protect and create more jobs,

· We want to maximise economic returns

· And we want to do all of this while protecting our fragile environment.

At the moment all the revenue from our cruise sector flows to our government and Cayman businesses. We have beautiful coral in and around the harbour which thousands of visitors enjoy daily, we have myriad small Caymanian businesses benefiting from water activities in the harbour. All good. But our port and cargo facility are in need of an upgrade.

I propose we remain a tender port, upgrade both the cruise terminal and cargo areas and install security screening on shore to improve passenger flow. The current proposal allows for US$20 million to enhance the cargo side, so we could no doubt upgrade the cruise side for a similar amount, let’s say US$30 million. A simple plan such as this achieves all that we and government want at a cost of $50 million, and let’s partner with McAlpine and Orion to do this, and pay them back using the passenger tax.

No need to build large piers, no need to dredge at all or destroy any coral, no loss of water clarity, jobs, businesses and best of all, we retain ownership and control of our invaluable cruise asset. Our 2,000,000 cruise guests will thank us for upgrading our facility and come back as stayover visitors, we save our beautiful views from George Town, we save our money – and at no risk to Seven Mile Beach.

Why give our tender revenue to the cruise companies? If government prefers those dollars to flow into public coffers rather than to a Cayman-owned business, then let them buy the tender company or let it be sold to the people of Cayman so that we can all benefit – and insist on no foreign or cruise-company ownership of these precious shares.

Let’s swap the Cruise Berthing Facility for the Cruise Facility. We don’t need the additional 3.7 acres of hard standing on the cruise side to accommodate the same number of daily cruise passengers. The current proposal is excessive for our needs and it is these aspects of the proposed design which account for the enormous cost and environmental damage. It is these aspects which are causing all the opposition, upset and divisiveness – and we don’t even need them.

Adopting my proposal would be a true win for us all.

As Guy Harvey says, we are unique – let’s stay that way

We are told that everyone has cruise berthing piers now, so we should have them too, but why? Why not let’s be the one that doesn’t, the memorable one, the one that people come back to because the ships are kept at a distance. Let’s be the pretty little port they visited on tenders with the opportunity for real holiday experiences, snorkeling in the harbour, simple family time on the beaches, not prefabricated, fake, cruise-owned theme-park experiences that they get everywhere else. Let’s stand out from the crowd!

Finally, I believe we should cap our cruise visitors at 2,000,000 or even 1,500,000 as Guy Harvey suggests. This would send a hugely positive and timely message to the tourist world and would most likely boost our stayover visitor numbers even further. We have a brilliant Department of Tourism, think what they could make of our uniqueness and our stand against overtourism.

And so

I have no doubts that our elected representatives genuinely believe that they are acting in the best interests of our people, country and future and regard the opposition to the proposed project as unnecessarily obstructive. But I worry they exist in an echo chamber, a chamber spun seductively by the cruise companies, the modern-day Pirates of the Caribbean. They are caught in a place where their view is restricted by the years of work, negotiation and fear for our future. I think if they stepped back and looked at the facts, an EIA that actually spells out the dangers when you read it and a dated business case so burdened by caveats it has no value as a decision making tool. And if they look clearly, they will see that there are other viable alternatives that achieve all our ends and which pose no danger to our revenue stream from stayover tourism, our economic independence or our environment.

In some ways, the port, the opposition, the money, the tourists, none of these really matter as much as the overarching truth that we are beginning as human beings to realize, the truth that we need nature very much more than we knew before. We need to change our ways and tread more lightly on the planet, because if we don’t we cause irreversible damage and will all suffer. Young people globally are leading the way on this. This enormous cruise berthing facility is the embodiment of old world thinking, squeeze every drop of revenue regardless of the damage it does. The voices calling a halt to this project are not just Caymanian, but are echoed all over the world where strong leaders are beginning to listen and act. With this referendum our people and our government have the power to step back and really do what is best for the people and for Cayman and her natural treasures.

I will close by asking each of our decision makers to cast their minds forward to the day when they are resting, with a grandchild or two on their knee, and ask them to reflect on whether they truly want their legacy to be the fact that they caused thousands and thousands of tons of toxic concrete to be poured into George Town harbour, so that Cayman could host more cruise visitors. Or rather that they had taken the decision to protect that moon sliver of golden sand in Hog Sty Bay where they, their grandfathers and their great grandfathers splashed in crystal-clear waters, so that their grandchildren can do the same?

This is not a done deal if you vote, but it will be if you don’t.

Please vote no.

