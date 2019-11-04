CUC profits from increasing heat

Caribbean Utilities Company

(CNS): Grand Cayman’s monopoly power provider, CUC, is enjoying record demand for electricity and profiting from an increase in customers as well as a hot summer. Sales for the three months ending 30 September were up 8% compared to 2018, driven by an increase in monthly temperatures by almost one full degree. The company’s customer numbers grew by 2% to over 30,000 and also witnessed a new peak demand of 113.5 megawatts in August, eclipsing the previous peak of 105.6 in 2017.

President and CEO Richard Hew said the financial results for the third quarter of this year continued a trend of positive results for CUC.

“The record level of electricity demanded by our customers is being met in a safe and efficient manner by the continuous reinvestment in modern

equipment and development of our people,” he said, in a release announcing the figures and CUC’s net earnings for the three month period of $10.4 million.

“Year to date, the company has invested $43.7 million in the physical infrastructure required to meet present and future customer service requirements. Major projects such as the new Seven Mile Beach and Prospect substations, the control room and control system are progressing as planned and we look forward to commencing the recently approved battery storage project and connecting more renewable energy to the grid as outlined by the Integrated Resource Plan. The Company expects that the initial savings to the customers from the battery storage project will be approximately $1 million per annum.”

He stated that CUC was expecting to invest over $270 million towards system extension and upgrades over the next five years.

CUC’s operating income for Q3 2019 totalled $9.7 million, an increase of $0.3 million on 2018, which it said was due to demand and the increase in the use of air-conditioning to combat the high temperatures in July, August and September.

The company said power from renewable sources has inched over 10.3MW from 9.7MW this time last year.

