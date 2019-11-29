CUC’s new LED streetlights failing

A CUC Power Line Technician prepares to install an LED streetlight

(CNS): Caribbean Utilities Company (CUC) has revealed that its new streetlights are failing and it is working with the manufacturer to upgrade to a more robust design. In a press release, CUC said that an “abnormal number” of the new LED lights have been flickering continuously due to failing photocell activated switches. This premature failure is due to the impact of “heat and moisture”, which is exacerbated by power cuts such as this week’s outage, the company said.

CUC said it had deployed crews to replace the affected photocells but in the longer term it will be upgrading them. The rollout of the new lights is only in its second year of a five-year programme to replace the older high pressure sodium (HPS) lights with the more energy efficient LED lights. The upgrade is part of the goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and cut costs for the National Roads Authority (NRA), which pays for the street lighting service.

But it appears the choice of lights has proved problematic.

CUC said the LED lights are not faulty, only the photocell switches. The rapid flickering of the switches, which sense the light and turn the streetlights on at dusk and off at dawn, lasts for a few days until the photocell fails permanently and the lights go off completely.

The company issued an apology to the public for the inconvenience the flickering streetlights have caused.

Related

Category: Business, utilities