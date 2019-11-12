CTO figures place Cayman 3rd in cruise league

MSC Meraviglia will visit George Town for the first time this December

(CNS): The Cayman Islands was the third most popular destination for cruise tourists across the Caribbean in the first half of 2019, according to the latest figures from the Cruise Tourism Organization (CTO). The region overall enjoyed a buoyant first six months, and by the end of June, before being hit by Hurricane Dorian in late August, the Bahamas had 2.8 million cruise passenger visitors, the most in the region, while Cozumel had 2.4 million and Cayman had one million.

Once again the government’s insistence that Cayman’s cruise sector will die unless the cruise piers are built in George Town is not supported by statistics. Cayman is enjoying better cruise numbers than popular destinations such as St Maarten, Puerto Rico, Jamaica and the US Virgin Islands.

The Cayman Islands has already had more than 1.4 million cruise visitors, as of the end of October, based on the port authority arrival figures and Department of Tourism statistics. Tuesday is scheduled to be the busiest day of the year so far, with more than 18,600 passengers scheduled to call on George Town.

Sponsored Ad

And if the ships expected to call on Grand Cayman remain on schedule for November and December, Cayman will end 2019 with another significant year for cruise arrivals with well over $1.8 million visitors.

A brand new cruise vessel, operated by MSC Cruises, will make its debut in Cayman before the year is out. The MSC Meraviglia, which has a gross tonnage of 171,598 and a capacity for 4,500 passengers, will pull into George Town Harbour for the first time on 4 December and will continue to call on Cayman regularly throughout the season.

MSC Cruises, the fastest growing cruise line in the world which is increasing its fleet from 17 to 25 ships over the next eight years, has stated that it has no problem tendering its larger ships.

Related

Category: Business, Tourism