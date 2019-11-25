Cruise line was ready to tender Oasis ship

Mario Rankin at CPR meeting (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): Documents and emails leaked from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands indicate that government had come to an arrangement back in 2012 with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to tender its first Oasis class ship, the Allure of the Seas. The revelation that the UDP administration at the time had invested in related security equipment and had agreed a passenger fee discount as an incentive and tendering upgrades shows once again that the cruise berthing facility is not the only way Cayman can stay in the cruise business.

Speaking at the launch of the CPR group’s official ‘Vote No’ campaign for the referendum, which is just over three weeks away, Mario Rankin, one of the activists behind the original campaign to trigger the referendum, said this demonstrated that if government had really been acting in the best interests of the Cayman people, they could have negotiated an entirely different deal for the future of cruise tourism.

Rankin pointed out that if the PPM-led administration picked up that agreement and re-engaged Royal Caribbean as soon as they took office, the Oasis of the Seas, the only mega ship still sailing in the Western Caribbean, which does not currently call here, could have been a regular sight in the harbour.

The Oasis of the Seas continues to be at the heart of government’s justification for the cruise berthing project. They claim that if this ship was to call in the summer months, it would save the cruise sector, and that is largely why we need the berthing facilities, since the cruise lines say it is too big to tender.

Yet the company had agreed that, with certain conditions, as shown in the documents leaked from PACI, the ship could have been tendered.

“Royal Caribbean had agreed to tender their ships in 2012,” Rankin stated. He explained that by not calling on Cayman they were struggling to fill the Oasis-class ships, which is why only one now sails in the Western Caribbean.

Rankin said that the premier may not even be aware that this agreement was made, given how passionately he has spoken in the past about the need for a dock.

“This document clearly demonstrates we could have been enjoying the economic boom they are now promising with the piers now,” he said. “We bought a $200,000 mobile security facility, which now sits at the CBC building in the industrial area,” he noted.

The documents outline a deal that included a premium anchor position, the use of seven tender ships that could carry 300 people, three guaranteed docking locations for the tender, and shore-side security.

