Cruise line was ready to tender Oasis ship
(CNS): Documents and emails leaked from the Port Authority of the Cayman Islands indicate that government had come to an arrangement back in 2012 with Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines to tender its first Oasis class ship, the Allure of the Seas. The revelation that the UDP administration at the time had invested in related security equipment and had agreed a passenger fee discount as an incentive and tendering upgrades shows once again that the cruise berthing facility is not the only way Cayman can stay in the cruise business.
Speaking at the launch of the CPR group’s official ‘Vote No’ campaign for the referendum, which is just over three weeks away, Mario Rankin, one of the activists behind the original campaign to trigger the referendum, said this demonstrated that if government had really been acting in the best interests of the Cayman people, they could have negotiated an entirely different deal for the future of cruise tourism.
Rankin pointed out that if the PPM-led administration picked up that agreement and re-engaged Royal Caribbean as soon as they took office, the Oasis of the Seas, the only mega ship still sailing in the Western Caribbean, which does not currently call here, could have been a regular sight in the harbour.
The Oasis of the Seas continues to be at the heart of government’s justification for the cruise berthing project. They claim that if this ship was to call in the summer months, it would save the cruise sector, and that is largely why we need the berthing facilities, since the cruise lines say it is too big to tender.
Yet the company had agreed that, with certain conditions, as shown in the documents leaked from PACI, the ship could have been tendered.
“Royal Caribbean had agreed to tender their ships in 2012,” Rankin stated. He explained that by not calling on Cayman they were struggling to fill the Oasis-class ships, which is why only one now sails in the Western Caribbean.
Rankin said that the premier may not even be aware that this agreement was made, given how passionately he has spoken in the past about the need for a dock.
“This document clearly demonstrates we could have been enjoying the economic boom they are now promising with the piers now,” he said. “We bought a $200,000 mobile security facility, which now sits at the CBC building in the industrial area,” he noted.
The documents outline a deal that included a premium anchor position, the use of seven tender ships that could carry 300 people, three guaranteed docking locations for the tender, and shore-side security.
Category: development, Local News, Politics
You know when you get to Spotts straight? The road turns into a 4 lane road, right? Why does it bottle neck? More cars. Less cars would solve it. But every time it slows down or stops, it backs up traffic, right? Cruise ships are the same. More capacity ships would take more time than a lesser capacity ship. Thats why we need the dock, all of the people could come out with no stopping. That includes very old and handicapped and younger children. Simple.
Could Governor Roper please comment on whether the people of the Cayman Islands may have been misled? (Good governance, world class civil service, accountability and all that…)
I can’t believe anything from CPR until i see it. Roper was not Governor in 2012 and the Port Authority is not part of our civil service.
“and had agreed a passenger fee discount as an incentive and tendering”
Same people who claim this is a better alternative to a port that we’ll own is the same lot who have a problem with giving concessions to developers such as dart group. Same group rave about the loss of $2 per head yet are ok with giving discounts.
Oh the irony.
To paraphrase Apocalypse Now, ‘Oh man… the bull***t piles up so fast, you need wings to stay above it.’ I think the referendum will be a waste of time because so much information is either being withheld or deliberately spun whatever the result is it’ll be open to legal challenges for the next 10 years. This is getting to be a bigger joke than Trump’s Presidency, Brexit and the on-going UK General Election.
Not only was this not leaked from the port authority, it was posted by save cayman four years ago and reposted by caymans port caymans future lobby group last week. This isn’t new, it shows they looked at tendering and then decided it couldn’t work.
Of course they can tender. In the wake of the Titantic disaster, the Safety of Lives at Sea (SOLAS) was first adopted in 1914 and applies to 99% of all ocean-going vessels, now updated to SOLAS 2017. Those portal doors, and retractable dock ramps are how the passengers get evacuated to board the lifeboats. The portals are designed for a specific standardized height to aid in lifeboat-assisted evacuations. It’s a free safety practice drill and a scenic, fun, and ecologically sensitive step that makes Cayman stops more special and cool. The Oasis ships being shipped elsewhere are also tendering in many cases – esp those destined to smaller Asian ports. It really doesn’t add that much more time. The bottlenecks are the narrow passages and stairs inside the ship leading to the exterior liner door and it is the same whether berthed or not. It has actually been stop-watched. The boat ride takes 5-10 mins only in each direction.
why the hell would the cruise lines want to spend $200 million building a port if they could just tender then??? come on!
They are not paying for it, we are..We are giving them $2.32 for every passenger to pay back the loan…
To earn over $600 million in return.
Of course those ships can tender
The cruise lines are just trying to convince countries to sign multi-decade contracts that leave all the benefits with them
You think a multi-billion dollar cruise company cares about $200 million dollars?
Thats chump change to them
They want the ability to leverage power over jurisdictions
That is all this is
Cruise lines don’t care about our islands or our people
If they could trap their customers on board that ship for the entire journey they would
but no one wants to be stuck on those floating over-sized petri dishes for more than a day or 2 without breathing some fresh air
We don’t need them, they need us
Anyone who trusts those cruise companies deserves to be conned
The second they think they stand to make a profit elsewhere they are gone with the wind
Government Spin Doctors? Care to comment?
oh! oh!
they wanna build this dock for ONE SHIP SAILING IN THE CARIBBEAN!? oh my ducktales
This looks like a proposal from Government hoping to get the ship to dock. The date on the bottom of the proposal 2011. Long before the 2013 elections. So it seems the UDP could not get an agreement. It obviously went no where because the ship never stopped here and still passes us by 8 years later. Again.. as the cruise lines said, they have looked at tendering and determined it cannot work for the larger ships. it would take about 4 hours to get off and another four to get back on.
More lies from CIG getting exposed everyday.
What will Alden and Moses say as a rebuttal when the emails are all there for us to read?
The Port Authority Minutes and emails were posted online years ago…Google them. It’s all there.
There’s this too:
https://www.caymancompass.com/2012/01/30/solomon-leaking-of-kpmg-memo-reckless/