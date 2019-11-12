MoT gets to keep cruise letters secret
(CNS): With just over five weeks to go before Cayman goes to the polls to decide whether or not the people want the controversial cruise berthing project to go ahead, the ombudsman has sided with government on keeping key correspondence with the cruise lines secret. Sandy Hermiston has come down in favour of the commercial interests of the cruise companies over the public interest in the deal the government wants to sign.
Last December CNS made a freedom of information request to the Ministry of Tourism for the letters of intent between the government and two cruise lines in relation to cruise project, as well as information about the passenger commitments made by the cruise companies, the timelines, the involvement of Cabinet and its approval of terms, as the procurement process was ongoing at the time, and the total financial commitment.
The request was refused a month later. However, since the chief officer was involved in the decision, we immediately appealed to the Office of the Ombudman.
After more than ten months the decision was released this week. Despite her acknowledgment of the “considerable importance of accountability and transparency in this case”, Hermiston backed the government’s position against the people that the process had to proceed in a confidential manner and it was not in the public interest for the letters to be released.
Even though the term “commercial interest” is not defined in the FOI law, the ombudsman went on to decide that these letters to be of a commercial nature and the commercial interests of the cruise lines and the government.
“The letters of intent were composed and agreed in the context of negotiations, and form an intrinsic part of the broader procurement exercise relating to the CBF. Consequently, I consider it is highly likely that their disclosure would prejudice the commercial interests represented in the records,” she wrote in her decision allowing the government to maintain a lid on critical elements of the process, regardless of the forthcoming vote.
Category: Government oversight, Politics
If this isn’t a good reason to vote no I don’t know what is. I wonder if the ombudsman asked Verdant Isles whether they cared about disclosure. It seems only the government objected.
You have got to be kidding! “ Sandy Hermiston has come down in favour of the commercial interests of the cruise companies over the public interest”.
Since when did the commercial interests of a US based cruise company supersede the Cayman Islands public interest? You know, the people who’s lives will be impacted by the port project.
Thank you Ombudsman!! Remember these people can’t read and interpret a memo. So why should they have commercial information.
Can the CIG say that they have given the cruise lines no financial guarantees? Strongly suspect that they have given guarantees as this is the reason for the secrecy.
Just Another Day in Absurdistan
If Verdant Isle have not signed a final contract with government what exactly are they doing presenting to the public without a new completed Environmental Impact Assessment report to share with the public?
The media should ask if anybody in the CIG camp have bothered to estimate the total project lifetime costs assessment to the Cayman Islands of going ahead?
Where is that report and why wouldn’t that one matter?!? Not just the limited-scope projections for the construction phase costs, but the entire laundry list of other accompanying “no column” truths that come with a go ahead.
Billions in other costs, almost all of it unilaterally borne by the people of the Cayman Islands, for the benefit of foreign-owned liners and/or their disposable shell company our reps have awarded this “winning” bid to.
Read the open letter from Guy Harvey.
What the hell is this government really thinking about?
Everyone can see this port is a terrible idea that is not needed except for Alden McLaughlin, Moses Kirkconnell and those elected in government that are either blind, deaf or robots programmed to ignore the will of the people.
Stop this madness and vote no against this Port and the government.
https://www.caymancompass.com/2019/11/11/guy-harvey-dont-risk-what-makes-cayman-unique/
And why even have an ombudsmen if they clearly are covering up something too.
What exactly do they have to hide if they are working for the people and using public funds?
GOOD
Very reassuring….
#gobacktosleep
From how long I been telling you all this?