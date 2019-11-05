Crack addiction led to charity break-in

Cayman Islands Humane Society

(CNS): Ricky Johnny Alvarado (26) was handed an 18-month jail term Tuesday for a third break-in at a George Town charity. The Nicaraguan national, who had a clean record until this year, went on a crime spree during the summer to feed his crack-cocaine addiction, the court heard. He was already serving a suspended sentence for two earlier burglaries at the Humane Society when he went back again in the early hours of 1 September and stole $750.

Alvarado had asked for help from the court to deal with his addiction, but with poor English language skills and very little family support, as he came here with just his mother, the court had few options to help with his serious drug problem.

As a result Justice Roger Chapple said he no choice but to send Alvarado to jail, as he activated ten months of his original suspended sentence for the first break-ins and eight months for his third conviction, following his recent guilty pleas.

The judge said that courts do not enjoy sending people to jail for their first time, especially young people, but he said he hoped that during his time in prison Alvarado would receive help for his crack-cocaine addiction.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime