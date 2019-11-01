Corruption case wraps up with 3 more convictions

Department of Immigration

(CNS): Three women, one of them a former immigration officer, were all convicted of corruption related offenses Thursday, wrapping up a long-running case into bribery at the immigration department relating to English language testing. After three Grand Court trials, nine of the twelve charged in the bribery conspiracy have been convicted, including several former immigration officers. A gag order on the names of those involved and their convictions has now been lifted.

Six immigration officers were charged with taking bribes of $600 per English test to ensure that work permit candidates would pass, regardless of how poor their English was.

They were Marcus Alexander, Diane Dey-Rankin, Kathy-Ann Forbes, Pheadra McDonald, Sherry Lee McLaughlin and Carlos Robinson.

The six civilians accused of finding the candidates, taking the money and a cut of the bribes were Santo Castro Castillo, Marlenis Perez Mata, Mariel Maleno Suriel, Katerine Montero Paniagua, Carolin Nixon-Lopez and Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David.

McLaughlin was the only immigration officer to be acquitted. Paniagua and Mata, who had been charged with helping to find the candidates to pay the bribes, were also found not guilty.

The defendants were all charged with slightly different corruption offences and their particular role in the conspiracy, which was said to have taken place between August 2015 and June 2016. Prosecutors had laid almost three dozen charges on the original indictment, ranging from a breach of trust to fraud.

But the charges were eventually consolidated and all of them denied the allegations and went to trial, with the exception of Maleno Suriel, a Dominican national living in George Town who pleaded to a fraud conspiracy charge.

The case presented significant challenges because of the number of defendants. As a result it was split into three separate trials, and to prevent potential prejudice, gag orders were placed on the identities of the defendants. Eventually, the first case resulted in several convictions but the second trial collapsed when the crown offered no evidence.

The third case wrapped up Thursday with a second conviction for Dey-Rankin, a former immigration officer, and Nixon-Lopez. Angela Suyapa Rodriguez David was convicted for the first time in the conspiracy.

The corruption case was opened after some immigration officers became suspicious of how the English-language tests were being conducted. After an internal investigation, the department handed it over to the Anti-Corruption Commission. When the case came to court, prosecutors pointed the finger at senior immigration officer Marcus Alexander as the ‘ring-leader’ of the conspiracy who roped in other officers and coordinated the rigged tests.

All nine of those who were convicted have been released on bail to await sentencing. However, a date has not yet been fixed in the case that first opened in the court in January of this year.

